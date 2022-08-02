Chess Olympiad 2022: USA come to winning ways with a triumph over Isreal, womens team loses against Peru

Mamallapuram, Aug 2: The top-seed USA got back to the winning ways after defeating Israel in the fifth round here on Tuesday (August 2) in the 44th Chess Olympiad. The US side was stunned by Uzbekistan in round four and conceded a draw on day four.

In the end, it was a narrow 2.5-1. 5 victory, thanks to a determined Leinier Dominguez Perez, after Wesley So and Levon Aronian had relatively quick draws and Fabiano Caruana's best efforts came to naught.

On board, three Ilia Smirin and So quickly drew after Smirin in the Spanish game chose the most drawish continuation against the solid Berlin defense offered by the young naturalized American and Aronian soon followed when unable to get anything from the opening after Tamir Nabaty essayed the solid Petroff Defence.

The top board encounter between Avital Boruchovsky and Caruana was again one of those games where the leader of the USA team was happily giving up materials for an initiative but unlike yesterday's disaster, the material was soon won back but then with the result being a draw forced through perpetual check.

With the score tied 1.5-1.5, it was down to Dominguez Perez against Maxim Rodshtein and once again the former Cuban superstar did not disappoint, his determined and accurate play ultimately bringing home the win.

