Chess Olympiad 2022: Woman GM Vaishali R excited for herself and brother Praggnanandhaa

Mahabalipuram, July 30: India's woman grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu is super excited to make her debut in the ongoing Chess Olympiad 2022.

It is a matter of double delight for Vaishali's family as she and her younger brother R Praggnanandhaa are participating in the global event. The two grandmasters from Chennai will have to play a crucial role in Team India's success in the competition.

After winning her first game in the tournament on the opening day, Vaishali spoke to MyKhel about her performance and super excitement in the family.

When asked about her winning start against Tajikistan's Sabrina Abrorova, Vaishali said, "I played well against Tajikistan and won. I played white against Sabrina (Abrorova). I got the advantage in the opening but it took me some time to convert it."

When asked about the preparations she had going into her debut Olympiad, the woman grandmaster said, "Yes, this my first Olympiad, and thanks to All India Chess Federation, we had two camps before the start of the tournament where everyone played together and worked on their game."

Asked how proud is she of his younger brother R Pragnnanandhaa - the talented Chess prodigy and grand master - who is making headlines every now and then with his game, Vaishali said, "Yes, I'm super proud of my brother (R. Praggnanandhaa) and he's also part of the Indian team, so yes super proud."

When asked about the atmosphere at home as there are two grandmasters, the 21-year-old said, "This is the first Olympiad for our family as well, so (the atmosphere) is just great."

When asked if there is any competition between the siblings, Vaishali said, "No, not at all."