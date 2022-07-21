Chess Olympiad All-Time Winners List: Russia, United States dominate the competition


The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad will be held between July 28 and August 10 in Chennai and it is the first time that India has bagged the rights to host an event like this.

More than 1700 players from 187 nations are going to participate in the biennial event which is the biggest chess tournament in the world. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) - which organises the tournament - gave India the right to host the 'Chess Olympiad' owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The first chess Olympiad was held in 1924 in Paris but it was unofficial, under the individual category. Attempts were made to include it in the 1924 Olympics but it failed because it was difficult to distinguish between amateur and professional players. FIDE was formed in 1924. In 1926, the second unofficial Chess Olympiad was held in Budapest, Hungary which was a team tournament, and was a part of the FIDE.

The 1st official Chess Olympiad was held in 1927 in London and the tournament was held. It was held annually and at regular intervals until World War II. Since 1950, the Olympiads have been held regularly every two years.

Let's take a look at the winners of the Chess Olympiad and the medal winners to date:

Year Event Host Gold Silver Bronze

1924
1st unofficial Chess Olympiad
The Chess Olympiad (individual)
Paris, France
Czechoslovakia 31
Hungary 30
Switzerland 29

1926
2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad
The Team Tournament
(part of FIDE summit)
Budapest, Hungary
Hungary 9
Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes 8
Romania 5

1927
1st Chess Olympiad
London, United Kingdom
Hungary 40
Denmark 38½
England 36½

1928
2nd Chess Olympiad
The Hague, Netherlands
Hungary 44
United States 39½
Poland 37

1930
3rd Chess Olympiad
Hamburg, Germany
Poland 48½
Hungary 47
Germany 44½

1931
4th Chess Olympiad
Prague, Czechoslovakia
United States 48
Poland 47
Czechoslovakia 46½

1933
5th Chess Olympiad
Folkestone, United Kingdom
United States 39
Czechoslovakia 37½
Sweden 34

1935
6th Chess Olympiad
Warsaw, Poland
United States 54
Sweden 52½
Poland 52

1936
3rd unofficial Chess Olympiad
non-FIDE unofficial Chess Olympiad
Munich, Germany
Hungary 110½
Poland 108
Germany 106½

1937
7th Chess Olympiad
Stockholm, Sweden
United States 54½
Hungary 48½
Poland 47

1939
8th Chess Olympiad
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Germany 36
Poland 35½
Estonia 33½

1950
9th Chess Olympiad
Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia
Yugoslavia 45½
Argentina 43½
West Germany 40½

1952
10th Chess Olympiad
Helsinki, Finland
Soviet Union 21
Argentina 19½
Yugoslavia 19

1954
11th Chess Olympiad
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Soviet Union 34
Argentina 27
Yugoslavia 26½

1956
12th Chess Olympiad
Moscow, Soviet Union
Soviet Union 31
Yugoslavia 26½
Hungary 26½

1958
13th Chess Olympiad
Munich, West Germany
Soviet Union 34½
Yugoslavia 29
Argentina 25½

1960
14th Chess Olympiad
Leipzig, East Germany
Soviet Union 34
United States 29
Yugoslavia 27

1962
15th Chess Olympiad
Varna, Bulgaria
Soviet Union 31½
Yugoslavia 28
Argentina 26

1964
16th Chess Olympiad
Tel Aviv, Israel
Soviet Union 36½
Yugoslavia 32
West Germany 30½

1966
17th Chess Olympiad
Havana, Cuba
Soviet Union 39½
United States 34½
Hungary 33½

1968
18th Chess Olympiad
Lugano, Switzerland
Soviet Union 39½
Yugoslavia 31
Bulgaria 30

1970
19th Chess Olympiad
Siegen, West Germany
Soviet Union 27½
Hungary 26½
Yugoslavia 26

1972
20th Chess Olympiad
Skopje, Yugoslavia
Soviet Union 42
Hungary 40½
Yugoslavia 38

1974
21st Chess Olympiad
Nice, France
Soviet Union 46
Yugoslavia 37½
United States 36½

1976
22nd Chess Olympiad #
Haifa, Israel
United States 37
Netherlands 36½
England 35½

1976
Against Chess Olympiad
Tripoli, Libya
El Salvador 38½
Tunisia 36
Pakistan 34½

1978
23rd Chess Olympiad
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Hungary 37
Soviet Union 36
United States 35

1980
24th Chess Olympiad
Valletta, Malta
Soviet Union 39
Hungary 39
Yugoslavia 35

1982
25th Chess Olympiad
Lucerne, Switzerland
Soviet Union 42½
Czechoslovakia 36
United States 35

1984
26th Chess Olympiad
Thessaloniki, Greece
Soviet Union 41
England 37
United States 35

1986
27th Chess Olympiad
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Soviet Union 40
England 39
United States 38

1988
28th Chess Olympiad
Thessaloniki, Greece
Soviet Union 40½
England 34½
Netherlands 34½

1990
29th Chess Olympiad
Novi Sad, Yugoslavia
Soviet Union 39
United States 35½
England 35½

1992
30th Chess Olympiad
Manila, Philippines
Russia 39
Uzbekistan 35
Armenia 34½

1994
31st Chess Olympiad
Moscow, Russia
Russia 37½
Bosnia and Herzegovina 35
Russia "B" 34½

1996
32nd Chess Olympiad
Yerevan, Armenia
Russia 38½
Ukraine 35
United States 34

1998
33rd Chess Olympiad
Elista, Russia
Russia 35½
United States 34½
Ukraine 32½

2000
34th Chess Olympiad
Istanbul, Turkey
Russia 38
Germany 37
Ukraine 35½

2002
35th Chess Olympiad
Bled, Slovenia
Russia 38½
Hungary 37½
Armenia 35

2004
36th Chess Olympiad
Calvià, Spain
Ukraine 39½
Russia 36½
Armenia 36½

2006
37th Chess Olympiad
Turin, Italy
Armenia 36
China 34
United States 33

2008
38th Chess Olympiad
Dresden, Germany
Armenia 19
Israel 18
United States 17

2010
39th Chess Olympiad
Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia
Ukraine 19
Russia 18
Israel 17

2012
40th Chess Olympiad
Istanbul, Turkey
Armenia 19
Russia 19
Ukraine 18

2014
41st Chess Olympiad
Tromsø, Norway
China 19
Hungary 17
India 17

2016
42nd Chess Olympiad
Baku, Azerbaijan
United States 20
Ukraine 20
Russia 18

2018
43rd Chess Olympiad
Batumi, Georgia
China 18
United States 18
Russia 18

2020
Online Chess Olympiad $
(Virtual)
India = Russia
-
United States

2021
Online Chess Olympiad $
China (Virtual)
Russia
United States
India

2022
44th Chess Olympiad
Chennai, India 		Yet to start Yet to start Yet to start

2024
45th Chess Olympiad
Budapest, Hungary

'#' During the 1976 Olympiad, the Soviet Union and other communist and Arabic countries did not compete due to political reasons.

'$' FIDE organised the online olympiads in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'=' Russia and India were subsequently declared joint winners after several Indian team members experienced connectivity issues due to a global outage of Cloudflare servers in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad.

