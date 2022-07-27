Chess Olympiad fever grips Chennai, Napier Bridge dons the look of a chess board

Chennai, July 27: Chennai's iconic Napier Bridge has been decked up for the 44th Chess Olympiad which is starting in the city from July 28.

The city's iconic bridge - which is always decorated with beautiful lights and themes - has now been painted like a chessboard for the upcoming event in Tamil Nadu. The surface and railings of the bridge that was constructed during British era has been painted in black and white square boxes.

The Napier bridge is built over River Coovam and connects Fort St. George with Marina Beach. It was built in 1869 by Francis Napier, Governor of Madras.

Advertisement Advertisement

Several eminent personalities in the city such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, superstar Rajinikanth and Supriya Sahu-principal secretary of the department of environment, climate change and forests in the Tamil Nadu government, have lavished praise upon the new look of city's signature bridge.

The Chess Olympiad, which will see participation of players from 187 countries, begins on July 28 and will conclude on August 10 in the beach town of Mahabalipuram, some 50 kms away from Chennai.

Tamil Nadu government has left no stone unturned to make the showpiece event a grand success. The state government has announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and non-essential government offices in four districts on July 28, when the Olympiad is slated to begin.