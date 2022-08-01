Chess Olympiad: Scuba divers play chess 60 feets below sea level - Watch

Chennai, Aug 1: The chess fever has well and truly gripped the city of Chennai and the parts of Tamil Nadu, which is hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

Taking the love for chess to the next level, a team of six scuba divers took the game to the depth of the sea. Videos of a scuba diving team playing chess under the water have gone viral over social media. The scuba divers haven't just taken the chess board but also the mascot for the event 'Thambi' in the Bay of Bengal.

The team used specially designed heavy coins as pieces that can withstand the pressure of the sea and don't slip.

"Chess is our pride. We are celebrating that. Art director Saravanan created a replica of the mascot, Thambi, for us," SB Aravind Tharunsri, scuba diving instructor, was quoted by media reports. Spreading a message of keeping the sea and marine life safe, the instructor revealed that no plastic was used in the underwater stunt. "No plastic was used in the stunt and neither did we leave anything behind," he added further.

