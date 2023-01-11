Chingiz Allazov Ready For A Slugfest Against Superbon At ONE Fight Night 6

Bangkok, January 11: Chingiz Allazov is hoping to take Superbon Singha Mawynn to a place he doesn't want to go when he challenges him for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6 on January 14.

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion will have to venture into enemy territory to try and dethrone the Thai star, as they will clash at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

But he believes he has the answer to the Superbon puzzle - and the power to close the show when the opportunity presents.

"I'm one of the biggest problems for him. He knows this," Allazov declared.

"He has good timing. He has a good universal style. I have kicks and power over him. He's a very good fighter, but maybe he makes a little mistake here, and it's a big problem in his fight with me."

Allazov earned his shot at the featherweight kickboxing crown with three thrilling wins en route to taking the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship last year.

Superbon, for his part, has taken out three legendary strikers inside the Circle - Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

For his championship-winning bout against Petrosyan in 2021, the Thai dynamo spoke a big game in the lead-up, then shocked the world by knocking out the Italian striking legend with a blistering head kick to claim the belt.

In what may be poetic foreshadowing of a similar result, "Chinga" makes the comparison between himself and Superbon in their approach to pre-fight chatter.

"Before he said to Petrosyan - that Petrosyan is not a fighter, he was a player. I say the same now, for me. Superbon is not a fighter. He's a player, you know," he said.

Whatever way the highly anticipated bout goes, there is no doubt that it will be an interesting clash of styles.

Superbon is known for his elusive, counter-striking style, while Allazov is more of an aggressor.

With that in mind, the challenger feels that being direct and drawing the Thai superstar into a fistfight is his surest path to victory.

"He doesn't like punching. He doesn't like fights, real fights, you know. He has this clever fight. He has kicks, kicks, kicks, and after, maybe he would like the fight," he said.

"He doesn't like a boxing fight. He doesn't like a power fight."

Allazov has been forced to wait for his opportunity to compete for the featherweight kickboxing gold belt, as the World Title showdown suffered two cancellations last year.

Becuase of this, "Chinga" feels more than ready to step into the Circle and show the world what he can do.

"Now I am more focused on this fight. This is one of the best fighters in the world. People waited for this, and I waited for this. My team waited for this. My coach waited for this. I like this day. Mentally, I'm ready for this fight," he said.

Source: Media Release