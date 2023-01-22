Eubank Jr. eager for rematch after being knocked out by Smith

Manchester, January 22: Chris Eubank Jr. is eager for a rematch with Liam Smith after he was emphatically beaten by his fellow Brit at Manchester Arena on Saturday (January 21).

Eubank was stopped in the fourth round of the all-English middleweight bout after being floored twice.

Smith sent Eubank to the canvas with a left uppercut and although Eubank quickly got back up, he was unsteady on his feet.

The 34-year-old Smith pounced to knock his rival down again with a big right hand, prompting referee Victor Loughlin to step in and end the fight.

A third defeat of his career – and a first since 2018 – was a big setback for Eubank, who had not fought for almost a year due to a failed drugs test for Conor Benn that resulted in their scheduled bout being cancelled.

The 33-year-old wants another shot at Smith, who improved his record to 33-3-1.

Eubank tweeted: "Congratulations to Liam tonight, nice lil shot you caught me with there my boy. Felt like I could of kept going but referee is in charge & I respect his decision. We’ll get it on again soon."

Smith had hit the headlines for the wrong reasons after questioning Eubank's sexuality during a press conference this week.