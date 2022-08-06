Commonwealth Games 2022: Avinash Sable wins silver in 3,000M Steeplechase

Bengaluru, August 6: Avinash Sable provided more cheer to the Indian camp on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham by clinching silver in 3,000M Steeplechase by clocking 8:11.20, which is his personal best as well as a national record.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot clinched the yellow metal in 8:11.15 while his Amos Serem brought up the last spot on the podium by clocking 8:16.83.

Wth his best effort at Birmingham, the 27-year-old Sable overcame the bitter disappointment of his 11th-place finish in the final of the recent World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022.

At Eugene, Sable had clocked 8:31.75, quite a bit below his season and personal best of 8:12.48.

It was the second medal at Birmingham on the day for India after Priyanka Goswami had earlier clinched a silver in 10kms race walk with a personal best effort of 43:38.83.

Advertisement Advertisement

Australia's Jemima Montag clinched the yellow metal in 42:34.30 while Kenya's Emily Wamusyi rounded off the podium with an effort of 43: 50.86, which is an African record.

For the records, Priyanka is the first Indian woman to win a medal in racewalking event in CWG.

Priyanka was always in contention of a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come at second position, adds PTI news aganecy.

Meanwhile, Montag's time was not only her personal best, but a new CWG record as well. The Aussie was in the third position initially. But by the time she crossed 5,000M, she gained a lead and never looked back.

This is India's fourth medal in athletics after Tejaswin Shankar's bronze in high jump, Murali Sreeshankar's silver in long jump and Priyanka Goswami's silver in 10kms race walk.

The CWG 2022 will conclude on August 10.