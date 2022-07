Commonwealth Games 2022, Boxing: India Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

Birmingham, July 19: India boxers will be strong mental contenders in the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) and the pugilists will be eager to make amends on a global stage after an underwhelming effort at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

In the men’s section, Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin will headline Indian challenges among a total of 8 boxers.

While in the women’s category, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic bronze medal winner, will lead India’s march.

Here we are giving you the Round of 32 schedule of Indian boxers at the CWG 2022 along with IST Time.