Commonwealth Games 2022: Closing Ceremony Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, Performers Info

Birmingham, August 8: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will end on August 8 with the closing ceremony marking the glittering finale of a fortnight-long sporting festival.

With a clutch of high-profile performers set to blaze the stage, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony is set to usher in a fitting tribute to the Games and the athletes.

Here are the details about the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony such as time, venue, performers, TV telecast and live streaming etc.

1. CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony Date

The CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place on August 8 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

2. CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony Time

CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony will start at 12 AM IST on August 8 with several performers marking the occasion.

3. Performers at CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony

Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae and Jorja Smith. Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia and Musical Youth will also be performing, along with Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter and UB40 are some of the notable performers during the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony.

There will also be a special musical session — Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby — anchored by British singer Laura Mvula.

During the closing ceremony the baton will be formally handed over to Victoria, Australia, the host of Commonwealth Games 2026.

4. CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony telecast

The CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony will be live on Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV

5. CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony — Reaction

Martin Green, chief creative officer of the CWG 2022, said: “With this closing ceremony, we wanted to create a spectacular line-up of global artists from the West Midlands for an exhilarating musical production to conclude an unforgettable 11 days of sport and culture.

“The medley of high-octane performances will celebrate the vibrant energy and cultural heritage of this incredible city, as we bring these spectacular home Games to a fitting end.”

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister: “The past 11 days have been a shining example of the power of sport in strengthening the ties between our unique partnership of Commonwealth nations.

“I’d like to thank the brilliant volunteers, the roaring crowds and every athlete who has dived, hurdled or wrestled their way to victory for making these Commonwealth Games the best yet.

“And I am particularly proud of the city of Birmingham for being fantastic first-time hosts and welcoming our Commonwealth friends with open arms – cementing the UK’s well-deserved reputation for hosting major sporting events on the global stage.”