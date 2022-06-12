Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

India will be one of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (also known as Birmingham 2022), scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

The appearance in Birmingham 2022 will be India's 18th at the CWG and among the 20 sports/discipline, the country's athletes or players will take part in 9 sports including cricket, which will make it's debut at the games.

As it stands, 151 athletes or players - 72 men and 79 women - have qualified for Birmingham 2022. Tokyo 2020 Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and the men's hockey team are some of the names that will represent the country.

Indians will be participating in Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Hockey, Swimming, Triathlon and Table Tennis. The draw for hockey and cricket have already been done as well. Cricket will be a women's only event and will be in T20 format.

In cricket, the women's team, who qualified via the ICC rankings, have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. Meanwhile, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B.

Hockey men's team have been drawn alongside Ghana, England, Canada and Wales in Pool B of the men's pool stage, while the women's team have been drawn alongside the same teams in Pool A of the women's pool stage.

Now, let's take a look at the players or athletes that have qualified for CWG 2022 from India: