Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG
India will be one of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (also known as Birmingham 2022), scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.
The appearance in Birmingham 2022 will be India's 18th at the CWG and among the 20 sports/discipline, the country's athletes or players will take part in 9 sports including cricket, which will make it's debut at the games.
As it stands, 151 athletes or players - 72 men and 79 women - have qualified for Birmingham 2022. Tokyo 2020 Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and the men's hockey team are some of the names that will represent the country.
Indians will be participating in Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Hockey, Swimming, Triathlon and Table Tennis. The draw for hockey and cricket have already been done as well. Cricket will be a women's only event and will be in T20 format.
In cricket, the women's team, who qualified via the ICC rankings, have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. Meanwhile, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B.
Hockey men's team have been drawn alongside Ghana, England, Canada and Wales in Pool B of the men's pool stage, while the women's team have been drawn alongside the same teams in Pool A of the women's pool stage.
Now, let's take a look at the players or athletes that have qualified for CWG 2022 from India:
Men's Long Jump:M. Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav
Men's Triple Jump:Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldose Paul, Praveen Chitravel
Men's Shot Put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Men's 3000m Steeple Chase:Avinash Sable
Men's Marathon: Nitender Rawat
Men's 4x400m Relay:Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh
Men's 10000m Walk: Nitender Rawat
Men's Race Walking: Sandeep Kumar, Amit Khatri
Women's Long Jump: Ancy Sojan, Aishwarya Babu
Women's Triple Jump:Aishwarya Babu
Women's Shot Put: Manpreet Kaur
Women's Hammer Throw: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh
Women's 100m:Dhanalakshmi Sekar
Women's 4x100m Relay:Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, NS Simi
Women's 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji
Women's 10000m Race Walk:Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat
Women's Discuss Throw:Navjeet Dhillon, Seema Punia
Women's Javelin Throw:Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani
Men: Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, B. Sumeeth Reddy
Women: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly
Men
|Boxer
|Weight Category
|Shiva Thapa
|Flyweight (51 kg)
|Mohammad Hussamuddin
|Featherweight (57 kg)
|Amit Panghal
|Light Welterweight (63.5 kg)
|Rohit Tokas
|Welterweight (67 kg)
|Sumit Kundu
|Middleweight (75 kg)
|Ashish Kumar
|Light Heavyweight (80 kg)
|Sanjeet Kumar
|Heavyweight (92 kg)
|Sagar
|Super Heavyweight (+92 kg)
Women
|Boxer
|Weight Category
|Nitu Ganghas
|Minimumweight (48 kg)
|Nikhat Zareen
|Light Flyweight (50 kg)
|Jasmire Lamboria
|Lightweight (60 kg)
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Light Middleweight (70 kg)
Indian women's squad for Birmingham 2022 will be announced soon. The team is likely to feature the T20 regulars.
Indian Men's Squad for CWG:
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh P.R., Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek
Indian Women's Squad for CWG:
Goalkeepers:Savita (captain),Rajani Etimarpu
Defenders:Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain),Gurjit Kaur,Nikki Pradhan,Udita
Midfielders:Nisha,Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam,Monika,Neha,Jyoti,Navjot Kaur,Salima Tete
Forwards:Vandana Katariya,Lalremsiami,Navneet Kaur,Sharmila Devi,Sangita Kumari
|Swimmer
|Event
|Sajan Prakash
|50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly
|Srihari Nataraj
|50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke
|Kushagra Rawat
|1500m, 200m and 400m freestyle
|Advait Page
|1500m freestyle
Men's team: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty
Women's team: Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya
Men: TBA
Women: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan
Men
|Weightlifter
|Event/Category
|Sanket Sargar
|55 kg
|Gururaja Poojary
|61 kg
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|67 kg
|Achinta Sheuli
|73 kg
|Ajay Singh
|81 kg
|Vikas Thakur
|96 kg
|Lovepreet Singh
|109 kg
|Gurdeep Singh
|+109 kg
Women
|Weightlifter
|Event/Category
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|49 kg
|Bindyarani Devi
|55 kg
|Popy Hazarika
|59 kg
|Harjinder Kaur
|71 kg
|Punam Yadav
|76 kg
|Bannur Natesh Usha
|87 kg
|Purnima Pandey
|+87 kg
Men
|Wrestler
|Weight Category
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|57 kg
|Bajrang Punia
|65 kg
|Naveen
|74 kg
|Deepak Punia
|86 kg
|Deepak
|97 kg
|Mohit Dahiya
|125 kg
Women
|Wrestler
|Weight Category
|Pooja Gehlot
|50 kg
|Vinesh Phogat
|53 kg
|Anshu Malik
|57 kg
|Sakshi Malik
|62 kg
|Divya Kakran
|68 kg
|Pooka Sihag
|76 kg