Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG


Indian athletes qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

India will be one of 72 Commonwealth Games Associations that will be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (also known as Birmingham 2022), scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

The appearance in Birmingham 2022 will be India's 18th at the CWG and among the 20 sports/discipline, the country's athletes or players will take part in 9 sports including cricket, which will make it's debut at the games.

As it stands, 151 athletes or players - 72 men and 79 women - have qualified for Birmingham 2022. Tokyo 2020 Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and the men's hockey team are some of the names that will represent the country.

Indians will be participating in Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Hockey, Swimming, Triathlon and Table Tennis. The draw for hockey and cricket have already been done as well. Cricket will be a women's only event and will be in T20 format.

In cricket, the women's team, who qualified via the ICC rankings, have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. Meanwhile, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B.

Hockey men's team have been drawn alongside Ghana, England, Canada and Wales in Pool B of the men's pool stage, while the women's team have been drawn alongside the same teams in Pool A of the women's pool stage.

Now, let's take a look at the players or athletes that have qualified for CWG 2022 from India:

Athletics (19 - men & 18 - women)

Men's Long Jump:M. Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav

Men's Triple Jump:Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldose Paul, Praveen Chitravel

Men's Shot Put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Men's 3000m Steeple Chase:Avinash Sable

Men's Marathon: Nitender Rawat

Men's 4x400m Relay:Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh

Men's 10000m Walk: Nitender Rawat

Men's Race Walking: Sandeep Kumar, Amit Khatri

Women's Long Jump: Ancy Sojan, Aishwarya Babu

Women's Triple Jump:Aishwarya Babu

Women's Shot Put: Manpreet Kaur

Women's Hammer Throw: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala Singh

Women's 100m:Dhanalakshmi Sekar

Women's 4x100m Relay:Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, NS Simi

Women's 100m Hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji

Women's 10000m Race Walk:Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat

Women's Discuss Throw:Navjeet Dhillon, Seema Punia

Women's Javelin Throw:Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani

Badminton

Men: Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, B. Sumeeth Reddy

Women: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly

Boxing (8 - men and 4 - women)

Men

BoxerWeight Category
Shiva ThapaFlyweight (51 kg)
Mohammad HussamuddinFeatherweight (57 kg)
Amit PanghalLight Welterweight (63.5 kg)
Rohit TokasWelterweight (67 kg)
Sumit KunduMiddleweight (75 kg)
Ashish KumarLight Heavyweight (80 kg)
Sanjeet KumarHeavyweight (92 kg)
SagarSuper Heavyweight (+92 kg)

Women

BoxerWeight Category
Nitu GanghasMinimumweight (48 kg)
Nikhat ZareenLight Flyweight (50 kg)
Jasmire LamboriaLightweight (60 kg)
Lovlina BorgohainLight Middleweight (70 kg)
Cricket

Indian women's squad for Birmingham 2022 will be announced soon. The team is likely to feature the T20 regulars.

Hockey

Indian Men's Squad for CWG:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh P.R., Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Indian Women's Squad for CWG:

Goalkeepers:Savita (captain),Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders:Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain),Gurjit Kaur,Nikki Pradhan,Udita

Midfielders:Nisha,Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam,Monika,Neha,Jyoti,Navjot Kaur,Salima Tete

Forwards:Vandana Katariya,Lalremsiami,Navneet Kaur,Sharmila Devi,Sangita Kumari

Swimming (Men - 4)
SwimmerEvent
Sajan Prakash50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly
Srihari Nataraj50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke
Kushagra Rawat1500m, 200m and 400m freestyle
Advait Page1500m freestyle
Table Tennis (3 - men and 4 - women)

Men's team: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

Women's team: Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya

Triathlon (men - will be announced soon and women - 2) (Image Courtesy: Pragnya Mohan Twitter)

Men: TBA

Women: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan

Weightlifting (men - 8 and women - 7)

Men

WeightlifterEvent/Category
Sanket Sargar55 kg
Gururaja Poojary61 kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga67 kg
Achinta Sheuli73 kg
Ajay Singh81 kg
Vikas Thakur96 kg
Lovepreet Singh109 kg
Gurdeep Singh+109 kg

Women

WeightlifterEvent/Category
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu49 kg
Bindyarani Devi55 kg
Popy Hazarika59 kg
Harjinder Kaur71 kg
Punam Yadav76 kg
Bannur Natesh Usha87 kg
Purnima Pandey+87 kg
Wrestling (6 - men and 6 - women)

Men

WrestlerWeight Category
Ravi Kumar Dahiya57 kg
Bajrang Punia65 kg
Naveen74 kg
Deepak Punia86 kg
Deepak97 kg
Mohit Dahiya125 kg

Women

WrestlerWeight Category
Pooja Gehlot50 kg
Vinesh Phogat53 kg
Anshu Malik57 kg
Sakshi Malik62 kg
Divya Kakran68 kg
Pooka Sihag76 kg

Published On June 12, 2022

