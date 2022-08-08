Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11: India Schedule, Events List On August 8, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Birmingham, August 8: India will be eager to sign off with a few more medals on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games, the final day of the event at Birmingham.

India will be chasing five gold medals on Day 11 of CWG 2022 and three of them will be in Badminton — women’s singles, men’s single and men’s doubles.

It will be safe to assume that India are in with a good chance to win all three of those gold medals as they will field PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in singles.

In the doubles, India have on their ranks Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Renkireddy, and they too are in a good space to win the yellow metal.

In table tennis also, India will pursue a gold in men’s singles. In hockey, India men will face their Australian counterparts in the gold medal match, and which will also be India’s final competitive event in CWG 2022.

India will certainly want a gold in the hockey as women team ended up with a bronze after that controversial penalty shootout against Australia in their semifinals.

However, the task — winning the gold and extracting some vengeance on Australia — will not be easy for the Indians as the Aussies are quite the formidable side.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for 12 AM midnight, bringing curtains down on a sporting event that gave us some thrills and disappointments over the last fortnight.

Here we are giving India’s Day 11 schedule at the Commonwealth Games. The matches can be accessed on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV.

Badminton

Women’s Singles Finals: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li - 1:20 pm

Men’s Singles Finals: Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong - 2:10 pm

Men’s Doubles Finals: Chirag/Satwik vs Sean Vendy and Ben Lane - 3:00 pm.

Table Tennis

Men's Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhal - 3:35 pm

Men's Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford- 4:25 pm

Hockey

India vs Australia: 5 pm

Closing Ceremony: 12 am