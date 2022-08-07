Commonwealth Games 2022: Eldhose Paul clinches gold, Aboobacker Abdullah wins silver in Triple Jump

Birimingham, August 7: India's Eldhose Paul clinched a historic gold medal and his compatriot Abdullah Aboobacker won a silver in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7).

Paul's best jump of 17.03m in his third attempt sealed the gold, while his Kerala statemate Aboobacker won silver with a 17.02m in his fifth attempt.

Praveen Chiravel, meanwhile, finished fourth with best jump of 16.89m. Bermuda's Jah-Nhai Perinchief, who took an early lead, won the bronze with a jump of 16.92m. For the first four rounds, it was India and Bemuda in one and two, but from the fifth round it was an Indian 1-2.

Paul became the first jumper to clear 17m in the CWG event when he jumped 17.03m - personal best - in his third attempt. Paul had reached the final of the World Championships in Eugene, where he finished with a jump of 16.79m.

The medal rush continued in track and field as Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in men's 10km Race Walking event. The second medal in the event at the CWG 2022 for India after Priyanka Goswami won silver in the women's 10km race walk.

Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia. The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season best time of 43:04.97.

This took the Indian medal tally to seven in athletics - 1 gold, 4 silvers and 2 bronze and the overall tally to 46 after boxers and women's hockey team also won medals earlier in the day.