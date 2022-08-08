Commonwealth Games 2022: G Sathiyan clinches bronze in table tennis after an epic clash with Paul Drinkhall

Bengaluru, August 8: India's G Sathiyan beat England's Paul Drinkhall in a marathon clash to clinch a bronze-medal in the men's singles table tennis tie on the concluding day of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham.

On Day 11 of the competitive action, Sathiyan proved too good for his opponent in the first three games at the National Exhibition Centre courts in Birmingham.

But the Englishman stayed alive in the contest with a gritty 11-8 win in the fourth game and followed it up with a 11-9 win in the fifth and then won the sixth 12-10 to take it to the decider.

It all boiled down to the decider where Sathiyan held his nerve to win 11-9.

In the seventh game, Sathiyan was leading 7-1 at one stage, but home favourite Drinkhall came back all guns blazing and took eight points in a row.

At 9-9, it was anybody's game and Sathiyan had the last laugh.

It was kind of a sweet revenge for Sathiyan, who had lost to Drinkhall in the doubles final.

Earlier, pairing with the seasoned Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan was outsmarted by familiar foes Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England in the men's doubles final.

The Indian duo had to settle for silver for the second successive edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to the English combine.

For the records, the bronze was Sathiyan's sixth overall medal at the CWG since Gold Coast 2018 and back-to-back medals in as many days after the doubles silver.

At Birmingham 2022, it is Sathiyan's third medal.

The 29-year-old was part of India's 3-1 win over Singapore in the men's team gold medal match at CWG 2022.

In that tie, Sathiyan beat Yew En Keon Pang 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 .

Earlier he had paired up with Harmeet Desai, beating Singapore duo off Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Keon Pang 13-11, 11-7, 11-5.