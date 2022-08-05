Commonwealth Games 2022: India Day 8 Schedule, Events List on August 5, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Birmingham, August 5: India will be keen to make progress closer to the medal rounds on Friday (August 5) when the Commonwealth Games 2022 action resumes here across various venues at Birmingham.

India will not have any medal event on August 5 but wins on this day will place India closer to the medal rounds in the subsequent days.

So, a strong show is a mandatory for Indian athletes while the wrestlers too will look to hit their campaign on the overdrive mode.

Here’s India’s Day 8 Schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women’s 200m semifinal 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM (Saturday)

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men’s Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarterfinals: India vs England - 1 PM

Squash

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Kempsell Douglas/ Alan Clyne (Scotland) 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semifinal: India vs Australia - 10.30 PM

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)

Men’s Freestyle 125kg, Quarterfinal: Mohit Grewal vs vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s Freestyle 65kg, (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg, (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Quarterfinal: Anshu Malik vs TBD