Commonwealth Games 2022: India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally


The Commonwealth Games 2022 - Birmingham 2022 - will take place in 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them being located in the city of Birmingham, England - the host of the games.

The CWG 2022 will start with the opening ceremony on July 28 and close on August 8 with a closing ceremony. While the Games open on July 28, the events from various sport will start only the following day on July 29.

A total of 72 nations, including India will be competing at the Birmingham 2022. The CWG 2022 will see athletes compete in 20 sports and India has named over 200 athletes or players that will compete in 16 sports including cricket, hockey, athletics, badminton to name a few.

In the previous 18 appearances in Commonwealth Games, India has won over 500 medals including 181 gold with their best ever haul coming in the 2010 CWG held at home, where they won 101 medals and finished second in the overall tally that year.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Complete List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

As India looks to better their medal haul or even get close to the one in 2010 edtion, here we take a look at the sports Indian athletes or players will be competing in alongside India medal winners and the medal tally at Birmingham 2022:

India at CWG 2022: Sport and Number of Athletes List
SportNumber of Athletes/Players
Athletics32
Para Athletics6
Badminton10
Boxing12
Cricket15
Cycling13
Gymnastics7
Hockey36
Judo6
Lawn bowls10
Para powerlifting5
Squash9
Swimming4
Para Swimming3
Table tennis8
Para Table Tennis4
Triathlon4
Weightlifting15
Wrestling12
CWG 2022 India Medal Winners List

Indian medal winners list will be added once the country's athlete or player win the first medal at the CWG 2022.

CWG 2022 Competing Nations and Medal Tally
PositionCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1England1001
2New Zealand0101
3Australia0011
Anguilla0000
Antigua and Barbuda0000
Bahamas0000
Bangladesh0000
Barbados0000
Belize0000
Bermuda0000
Botswana0000
British Virgin Islands0000
Brunei0000
Cameroon0000
Canada0000
Cayman Islands0000
Cook Islands0000
Cyprus0000
Dominica0000
Eswatini0000
Falkland Islands0000
Fiji0000
Gambia0000
Ghana0000
Gibraltar0000
Grenada0000
Guernsey0000
Guyana0000
India0000
Isle of Man0000
Jamaica0000
Jersey0000
Kenya0000
Kiribati0000
Lesotho0000
Malawi0000
Malaysia0000
Maldives0000
Malta0000
Mauritius0000
Montserrat0000
Mozambique0000
Namibia0000
Nauru0000
Nigeria0000
Niue0000
Norfolk Island0000
Northern Ireland0000
Pakistan0000
Papua New Guinea0000
Rwanda0000
Saint Helena0000
Saint Kitts and Nevis0000
Saint Lucia0000
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines0000
Samoa0000
Scotland0000
Seychelles0000
Sierra Leone0000
Singapore0000
Solomon Islands0000
South Africa0000
Sri Lanka0000
Tanzania0000
Tonga0000
Trinidad and Tobago0000
Turks and Caicos Islands0000
Tuvalu0000
Uganda0000
Vanuatu0000
Wales0000
Zambia0000

Published On July 29, 2022

