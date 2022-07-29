Commonwealth Games 2022: India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

The Commonwealth Games 2022 - Birmingham 2022 - will take place in 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them being located in the city of Birmingham, England - the host of the games.

The CWG 2022 will start with the opening ceremony on July 28 and close on August 8 with a closing ceremony. While the Games open on July 28, the events from various sport will start only the following day on July 29.

A total of 72 nations, including India will be competing at the Birmingham 2022. The CWG 2022 will see athletes compete in 20 sports and India has named over 200 athletes or players that will compete in 16 sports including cricket, hockey, athletics, badminton to name a few.

In the previous 18 appearances in Commonwealth Games, India has won over 500 medals including 181 gold with their best ever haul coming in the 2010 CWG held at home, where they won 101 medals and finished second in the overall tally that year.

As India looks to better their medal haul or even get close to the one in 2010 edtion, here we take a look at the sports Indian athletes or players will be competing in alongside India medal winners and the medal tally at Birmingham 2022: