Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule Day 1, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel
Birmingham, July 25: India will open its campaign in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Birmingham on July 29 across various disciplines.
But the focus will be on cricket, badminton, boxing and hockey. Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of buzz surrounding the cricket fixture between India and Australia on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games at the Edgbaston cricket ground.
India have sent a strong side for the CWG 2022, as cricket is coming back to the global event after a gap of 24 years. The last time cricket featured in a Commonwealth Games was in 1998.
India will have a very formidable opponent in Australia, who had defeated them in their last match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in New Zealand.
Then we have also a much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match on a cricket field, but on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games it will be India vs Australia that will be hogging all the limelight.
Similarly, India will start their hockey campaign in CWG 2022 through the women’s side, who will take on Ghana in a group match.
India will also see some of their badminton stars descending on to the court aiming for a gold medal after the disappointment in the Tokyo Olympics last year.
So, here we are giving you India's Day 1 Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2022 and IST Time and telecast details.
Indian players in action
Sunil Bahadur
Chandan Kumar Singh
Navneet Singh
Dinesh Kumar
Mridul Borgohain
Pinki
Tania Choudhury
Rupa Rani Tirkey
Nayan Moni Saikia
Lovely Choubey
Men’s and Womens’ Team Event Qualification Round 1
Indian players in action
Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale.
Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.
Indian players in action
Sajan Prakash
Srihari Nataraj
Kushagra Rawat
Australia vs India Group Match
Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final - 08:00 pm IST
Indian players in action
Sanjana Joshi
Pragnya Mohan
Indian players in action
Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32
Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32
Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67 KG (R 32)
Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 75 KG (R 32)
Indian players in action
Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh.
Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan.
Women’s Group Match: India v Ghana
The CWG 2022 will telecasted live on Sony Sports Networks while the live streaming will be on Sony LIV.