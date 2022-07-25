Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule Day 1, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel


Indian women's cricket team

Birmingham, July 25: India will open its campaign in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Birmingham on July 29 across various disciplines.

But the focus will be on cricket, badminton, boxing and hockey. Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of buzz surrounding the cricket fixture between India and Australia on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games at the Edgbaston cricket ground.

India have sent a strong side for the CWG 2022, as cricket is coming back to the global event after a gap of 24 years. The last time cricket featured in a Commonwealth Games was in 1998.

India will have a very formidable opponent in Australia, who had defeated them in their last match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Then we have also a much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match on a cricket field, but on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games it will be India vs Australia that will be hogging all the limelight.

Similarly, India will start their hockey campaign in CWG 2022 through the women’s side, who will take on Ghana in a group match.

India will also see some of their badminton stars descending on to the court aiming for a gold medal after the disappointment in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

So, here we are giving you India's Day 1 Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2022 and IST Time and telecast details.

1 Lawn Bowl - 05:30 pm IST

Indian players in action

Sunil Bahadur

Chandan Kumar Singh

Navneet Singh

Dinesh Kumar

Mridul Borgohain

Pinki

Tania Choudhury

Rupa Rani Tirkey

Nayan Moni Saikia

Lovely Choubey

2 Table Tennis - 06:30 pm IST

Men’s and Womens’ Team Event Qualification Round 1

Indian players in action

Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale.

Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.

3 Swimming - 07:30 pm IST

Indian players in action

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Kushagra Rawat

4. Cricket, Women’s T20I - 08:00 pm IST

Australia vs India Group Match

5 Triathalon

Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final - 08:00 pm IST

Indian players in action

Sanjana Joshi

Pragnya Mohan

6 Boxing - 9:00 pm - 3 AM IST

Indian players in action

Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32

Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32

Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67 KG (R 32)

Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 75 KG (R 32)

7 Squash - 09:00 pm IST

Indian players in action

Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh.

Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla

8 Badminton - 11:00 pm IST

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan.

9. Hockey — Not before 6.30 PM

Women’s Group Match: India v Ghana

10 Where to Watch

The CWG 2022 will telecasted live on Sony Sports Networks while the live streaming will be on Sony LIV.

Published On July 25, 2022

