Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule, Events List on Day 5 (August 2), Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Birmingham, August 2: India will restart their Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2), the Day 5 of the competition at Birmingham, eyeing a few more medals that will cement their slot in the top 10 nations in the medal table.

India will also rekindle their gold quest as Day 4 went without as much a flourish.

So, here we are giving India’s Day 5 schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The live telecast will be on Sony Sports Networks while the live streaming is on Sony LIV.

1. Lawn Bowls

1 PM: India vs New Zealand – Women’s Pairs Round 1

1 PM: India vs New Zealand – Women’s Triples Round 1

4:15 PM: India vs South Africa – Women’s Fours Final

4:15 PM: Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy – Men’s Singles Round 1

8:45 PM: India vs Fiji – Men’s Fours Round 1

8:45 PM: India vs England – Women’s Triples Round 2

2. Weightlifting

2 PM: Punam Yadav (Women’s 76 kg) — Final

6:30 PM: Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96 kg) — Final

11 PM: Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (Women’s 87 kg) — Final

3. Boxing

11:45 PM: Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) – Men’s 63.5 – 67 KG Round of 16.

4 Swimming

3:05 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2

4:10 PM: Advait Page – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1

4:28 PM: Kushagra Rawat – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2

11:43 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (If Qualified).

5 Athletics

2:30 PM: M Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round.

12.03 AM (August 3): Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

12.52 AM (August 3): Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – Women’s Discuss Throw Final.

6 Gymnastics

5:30 PM: Satyajit Mondal – Men’s Vault Final

6:35 PM: Saif Tamboli – Men’s Parallel Bars Final

7 Hockey

6:30 PM: India vs England – Women’s Pool A Match

8 Badminton

10 PM: Malaysia vs India (If Qualified) – Mixed Team Final

9 Table Tennis

6:00 PM: India vs England / Singapore – Men’s Gold Medal Match (If Qualified)

10 Squash

8:30 PM: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) – Women’s Plate Semifinals

9:15 PM: Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) – Men’s Singles Semifinals.