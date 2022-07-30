Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Sargar opens India’s medal count with silver; Gururaja wins bronze

Birmingham: The multi-sport extravaganza got underway in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28th) with a dazzling opening ceremony. The Birmingham Games is being held across 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them being located in the city of Birmingham.

The Games, which got underway on July 28th, will conclude with a closing ceremony on August 8th. A total of 72 nations is taking part with athletes competing in 20 sporting disciplines. India has over 200 athletes competing in 16 sports. India’s best CWG medal haul was in the 2010 edition held at home.

India has fielded a strong contingent and is looking to improve their medal haul. On the third day of the Games, India opened their medal tally with a silver. Sanket Sargar fetched the country’s first medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games on Saturday, clinching silver in the 55kg snatch in weightlifting.

Here mykhel brings you live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games: