Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Sargar opens India’s medal count with silver; Gururaja wins bronze

Birmingham: The multi-sport extravaganza got underway in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28th) with a dazzling opening ceremony. The Birmingham Games is being held across 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them being located in the city of Birmingham.
The Games, which got underway on July 28th, will conclude with a closing ceremony on August 8th. A total of 72 nations is taking part with athletes competing in 20 sporting disciplines. India has over 200 athletes competing in 16 sports. India’s best CWG medal haul was in the 2010 edition held at home.
India has fielded a strong contingent and is looking to improve their medal haul. On the third day of the Games, India opened their medal tally with a silver. Sanket Sargar fetched the country’s first medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games on Saturday, clinching silver in the 55kg snatch in weightlifting.
Here mykhel brings you live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
08:18 pm
WEIGHTLIFTING: Final underway: Chanu will be aiming for her third Commonwealth Games medal
08:05 pm
Gururaja's medal ceremony:
08:03 pm
WEIGHTLIFTING: It’s time for the women’s 49kg Final: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in action
07:31 pm
India's first medallist at the Birmingham Games: Sargar's medal ceremony:
07:15 pm
ATHLETICS: Nitendra Singh Rawat clocks 2 hours 19 minutes and 22 seconds to finish 12th in the men’s marathon race. Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat won the gold medal.
07:03 pm
SQUASH: In the men’s singles category, Sourav Ghosal defeats Shameel Wakeel 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in the Round of 32 encounter
06:51 pm
PM Modi congratulates Poojary. This was Gururaja's second CWG medal:
06:41 pm
BOXING: India's Mohammad Hussamuddin powered his way into Round 16 (pre-quarters). He defeated Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in the 57kg (featherweight) category.
06:38 pm
SWIMMING: India's Srihari Nataraj entered the final of the 100M backstroke. He clocked 54.55 seconds in Semifinal 2 and ended up as 4th. Overall, the timing helped him finish 7th. Top 10 swimmers enter final via 2 semifinals.
06:29 pm
On the other hand, Joshana Chinnappa eked out a hard-fought win over Megan Best. In the women’s singles contest, Chinnappa wrapped up the win in three straight sets, handing Best a 11-8, 11-9, 12-10 defeat
06:27 pm
Meanwhile, in women’s singles squash, India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla went down to Aifa Azman of Malaysia. In the Round of 32 contest, Kuruvilla lost 7-11, 7-11, 7-11 to Azman.
06:24 pm
06:23 pm
06:22 pm
06:21 pm
06:19 pm
06:18 pm
Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games.