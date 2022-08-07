Commonwealth Games 2022: Nitu, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen clinch gold as Indian boxers shine

Birmingham, Aug 7: Living up to the expectations, Indian boxers stole grabbed the headlines as they won three gold medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, here on Sunday (August 7) and took India's medal tally to 17 gold.

Earlier in the day, Nitu Ghanghas won the women's 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men's 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium.

Nikhat delivers

The reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen won her maiden CWG gold by defeating Northern Ireland's Carly Mc Naul by unanimous decision in the women's 50kg category. Nikhat - who came in as a favourite - showed her class from the very first round and never let her 33-year-old get the better of her. Eventually, she won all three rounds unanimously and remained unbeaten in all the matches she played in the competition.

Nitu wins gold

Advertisement Advertisement

Nitu - making her maiden CWG appearance - upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict. The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw a sharp and accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

"I'm so happy after winning this gold medal. I want to dedicate this medal to the people of my country. I want to thank the Govt of India, SAI, and BFI for all the support. I'd also like to thank my coaches & my family as because of their support I was able to win this gold medal. Thank you to NCOE Rohtak too where I had trained for many years," Nitu said.

Panghal lives up to the reputation

Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's flyweight.

Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two. But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.