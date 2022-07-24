Bengaluru, July 24: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is set to get underway this coming week and the signal for the official start of the games will be the opening ceremony with close to 30000 people in attendance.

Like the Olympics, the CWG opening ceremony too is a grand event that will see the athletes from every competing nation make an appearance at the stadium alongside the arrival of the Queen's Baton, a line-up of acclaimed musicians and rising stars.

The Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony will be headlined by the hometown's new wave band - Duran Duran that comprises of singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor.

Also among the line-up is Black Sabbath, a heavy metal band co-founded by Birmingham-born Tony Iommi and rising R&B singers Indigo Marshall and Gambimi. Mezzo-soprano and Birmingham Conservatoire graduate Samantha Oxborough will perform the National Anthem as part of the formal opening of the Games.

Oxborough will be supported by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Alpesh Chauhan, and also musicians from the Royal Marines.

A choir of more than 700 individuals, drawn from 15 choirs from across the West Midlands, will also be involved in the event. They will be led by Carol Pemberton, who is music director of Black Voices, one of Europe's leading female a cappella groups.

Musicians from across the region will also feature in the ceremony, including percussionist Lekan Babalola, singer Ranjana Ghatak, shawm player Jude Rees, bagpiper Chris Crouch, and djembe player Abraham Paddy Tetteh.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony date, time in IST, telecast and live streaming information:

When and where is the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony taking place?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England on Thursday (July 28). Due to time difference, the ceremony will start on Thursday (July 28) and head into the early hours of Friday (July 29) in India.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony start and end?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 7 PM Local Time | 11:30 PM IST on Saturday (July 28) and end around 10:30 PM Local Time on Thursday (July 28) | 3 AM IST on Friday (July 29).

When is Commonwealth Games 2022 events set to start and end?

The 11-day CWG 2022 that will see over 280 events in 20 sports is set to start on July 29 and end on August 8.

Which channel will show the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will be shown on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD in India, starting with a build up programme from 10:30 PM IST on July 28.

How to live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony can be live streamed in India using Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).