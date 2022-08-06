Commonwealth Games 2022: Priyanka Goswami clinches silver in 10kms race walk

Bengaluru, August 6: Priyanka Goswami opened India's medal hunt on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham with a silver medal in 10kms race walk with a personal best effort of 43:38.83

Australia's Jemima Montag clinched the yellow metal in 42:34.30 while Kenya's Emily Wamusyi rounded off the podium with an effort of 43: 50.86, which is an African record.

For the records, Priyanka is the first Indian woman to win a medal in racewalking event in CWG.

The 26-year-old also becomes only the second athlete overall after Harminder Singh , who had won a bronze in the 20km event in 2010 in Delhi.

More to follow..