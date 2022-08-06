Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal rolls back the years in table tennis at Birmingham

Bengaluru, August 6: Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal rolled back the years with a vintage performance to advance to the semifinals of all his three events in the table tennis competition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham.

The record nine-time national champion, who has as many as 10 CWG medals to his name, entered the men's singles semifinals after beating Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo 4-2 in a thrilling contest at the National Exhibition Centre Hall in Birmingham.

The 40-year-old also reached the semifinals of mixed and men's doubles competition along with his respective partners.

He first paired up with young Sreeja Akula to stun two-time silver medallists Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho of England 3-2 (11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9) in mixed doubles quarters.

He then combined with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to beat another English pair of Tom Jarvis and Sam Walker 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4) in men's doubles event.

Sreeja too dished out superlative performances to progress to the women's singles semifinals to go with her mixed doubles performance.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad showed nerves of steel as she scripted a sensational come-from-behind 4-3 win over Mo Zhang of Canada to advance to the semifinals.

She beat Zhang 9-11, 11-4, 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 in her quarterfinal match. Gnanasekaran also reached the men's singles quarters, beating Nicholas Lum 4-2.

However, Sanil Shetty lost 2-4 to Nigeria's Bode Abiodun.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sreeja and Sharath had earlier come from behind to beat Malaysia's Leond Chee Fang and Ho Ying 5-11 11-2 11-6 11-5, while Sharath and Gnanasekaran eased past Bangladesh's Bawm Ramhimlian and Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed 11-6 11-1 11-4 in their round-of-16 clash.

Tough for Manika Batra

Defending champion Manika Batra, however, had a bad day as she suffered a 0-4 defeat against Jian Zeng of Singapore in the women's singles quarterfinal to bow out of the competition.

Earlier, Manika and Sathiyan had lost 2-3 to Malaysia's Javen Choong and Karen Lyne, while men's pairing of Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai also ended their campaign with a 0-3 loss to Singapore's Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Poh Shao Feng Ethan.