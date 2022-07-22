Commonwealth Games 2022, Squash: India Squad, Schedule, Telecast & Live Streaming Information


Advertisement

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Squash events will be held from July 29 to August 8 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, England.

Squash at Birmingham 2022 will begin with the men's and women's singles events which begin on July 29 and conclude with the medal matches on August 3. The doubles events will start on August 3 and conclude with the medal matches on August 7 and August 8.

India will send nine players including the experienced Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa. Plus, 14-year-old Anahat Singh, who won the Asian U-15 title earlier this year, is also part of the India squad.

Apart from the aforementioned quartet, Indian squad also includes Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar and Sunayna Kuruvilla.

India has so far won just 3 medals in squash at the Commonwealth Games - 1 gold and 2 silver. In 2014, Joshna and Dipika won gold in women's doubles and the pair added a silver in 2018. Dipika had also won silver in the mixed doubles with Ghosal.

Here is a look at the Indian Squash squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 along with schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indian Squash Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

Men's singles: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon

Women's singles: Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Men's doubles: Ramit Tandon / Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar / Abhay Singh

Mixed doubles: Saurav Ghosal / Dipika Pallikal, Ramit Tandon / Joshna Chinappa.

Women's doubles: Joshna Chinappa / Dipika Pallikal

Commonwealth Games 2022 Squash Schedule

Squash Singles Schedule

DateEventRoundSession Time in IST
July 29Women's SinglesPreliminary Round of 644:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
July 29Men's SinglesPreliminary Round of 644:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
July 30Women's SinglesPreliminary Round of 324:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
July 30Men's SinglesPreliminary Round of 324:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
July 31Women's SinglesPreliminary Round of 164:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
July 31Women's SinglesPlate Classification Round of 324:30 PM to 7:30 PM
July 31Men's SinglesPreliminary Round of 164:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
July 31Men's SinglesPlate Classification Round of 324:30 PM to 7:30 PM
July 31Women's SinglesPlate Classification Round of 1610:30 PM to 1:30 AM
July 31Men's SinglesPlate Classification Round of 1610:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 1Women's SinglesQuarter-final4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 1Women's SinglesPlate Quarter-final4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 1Men's SinglesQuarter-final4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 1Men's SinglesPlate Quarter-final4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 2Women's SinglesSemi-final8:30 PM to 12 AM
August 2Women's SinglesPlate Semi-final8:30 PM to 12 AM
August 2Men's SinglesSemi-final8:30 PM to 12 AM
August 2Men's SinglesPlate Semi-final8:30 PM to 12 AM
August 3Women's SinglesPlate Final2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
August 3Men's SinglesPlate Final2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
August 3Women's SinglesMedal8:30 PM to 1 AM
August 3Men's SinglesMedal8:30 PM to 1 AM

Squash Doubles Schedule

DateEventRoundSession Time in IST
August 3Mixed DoublesPreliminary Round of 322:30 to 5:30 PM
August 4Women's DoublesPreliminary Round of 324:30 PM to 7:30 PM
August 4Men's DoublesPreliminary Round of 324:30 PM to 7:30 PM
August 4Mixed DoublesPreliminary Round of 164:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM
August 4Women’s DoublesPreliminary Round of 1610:30 PM to 2 AM
August 5Men's DoublesPreliminary Round of 164:30 PM to 7:30 PM
August 5Mixed DoublesPlate Classification Round of 164:30 PM to 7:30 PM
August 5Mixed DoublesQuarter-finals10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 5Women's DoublesQuarter-finals10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 6Men's DoublesQuarter-final4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 6Mixed DoublesPlate Quarter-finals4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
August 6Men's DoublesPlate Classification Round of 164:30 PM to 7:30 PM
August 6Women's DoublesPlate Quarter-final10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 6Mixed DoublesSemi-final10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 6Mixed DoublesPlate Semi-final10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
August 7Women's DoublesSemi-final4:30 PM to 8 PM
August 7Men's DoublesPlate Quarter-finals4:30 PM to 8 PM
August 7Men's DoublesSemi-final4:30 PM to 8 PM
August 7Women's DoublesPlate Semi-final4:30 PM to 8 PM
August 7Mixed DoublesMedal10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
August 7Men's DoublesPlate Semi-finals10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
August 7Mixed DoublesPlate Final10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
August 8Women's DoublesPlate Final2:30 PM to 7 PM
August 8Women's DoublesMedal2:30 PM to 7 PM
August 8Men's DoublesPlate Final2:30 PM to 7 PM
August 8Men's DoublesMedal2:30 PM to 7 PM

Note: Indian players schedule and results will be updated once the draw is made for the events.

CWG 2022 Squash Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).

Advertisement

More BIRMINGHAM 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: birmingham 2022 commonwealth games squash dipika pallikal
Published On July 22, 2022

Read more...