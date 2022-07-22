Commonwealth Games 2022, Squash: India Squad, Schedule, Telecast & Live Streaming Information
The Commonwealth Games 2022 Squash events will be held from July 29 to August 8 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, England.
Squash at Birmingham 2022 will begin with the men's and women's singles events which begin on July 29 and conclude with the medal matches on August 3. The doubles events will start on August 3 and conclude with the medal matches on August 7 and August 8.
India will send nine players including the experienced Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa. Plus, 14-year-old Anahat Singh, who won the Asian U-15 title earlier this year, is also part of the India squad.
Apart from the aforementioned quartet, Indian squad also includes Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar and Sunayna Kuruvilla.
India has so far won just 3 medals in squash at the Commonwealth Games - 1 gold and 2 silver. In 2014, Joshna and Dipika won gold in women's doubles and the pair added a silver in 2018. Dipika had also won silver in the mixed doubles with Ghosal.
Here is a look at the Indian Squash squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 along with schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info:
Men's singles: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon
Women's singles: Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh
Men's doubles: Ramit Tandon / Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar / Abhay Singh
Mixed doubles: Saurav Ghosal / Dipika Pallikal, Ramit Tandon / Joshna Chinappa.
Women's doubles: Joshna Chinappa / Dipika Pallikal
Squash Singles Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Round
|Session Time in IST
|July 29
|Women's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 64
|4:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 29
|Men's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 64
|4:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 30
|Women's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 30
|Men's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 31
|Women's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|July 31
|Women's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|July 31
|Men's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|July 31
|Men's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|July 31
|Women's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|July 31
|Men's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Women's Singles
|Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Women's Singles
|Plate Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Men's Singles
|Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Men's Singles
|Plate Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 2
|Women's Singles
|Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 2
|Women's Singles
|Plate Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 2
|Men's Singles
|Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 2
|Men's Singles
|Plate Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 3
|Women's Singles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|August 3
|Men's Singles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|August 3
|Women's Singles
|Medal
|8:30 PM to 1 AM
|August 3
|Men's Singles
|Medal
|8:30 PM to 1 AM
Squash Doubles Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Round
|Session Time in IST
|August 3
|Mixed Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|2:30 to 5:30 PM
|August 4
|Women's Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 4
|Men's Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 4
|Mixed Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM
|August 4
|Women’s Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|10:30 PM to 2 AM
|August 5
|Men's Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 5
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 5
|Mixed Doubles
|Quarter-finals
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 5
|Women's Doubles
|Quarter-finals
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Men's Doubles
|Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Quarter-finals
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 6
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 6
|Women's Doubles
|Plate Quarter-final
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Mixed Doubles
|Semi-final
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Semi-final
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 7
|Women's Doubles
|Semi-final
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Quarter-finals
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Men's Doubles
|Semi-final
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Women's Doubles
|Plate Semi-final
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Mixed Doubles
|Medal
|10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
|August 7
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Semi-finals
|10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
|August 7
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Final
|10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
|August 8
|Women's Doubles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
|August 8
|Women's Doubles
|Medal
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
|August 8
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
|August 8
|Men's Doubles
|Medal
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
Note: Indian players schedule and results will be updated once the draw is made for the events.
Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).