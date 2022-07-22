The Commonwealth Games 2022 Squash events will be held from July 29 to August 8 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham, England.

Squash at Birmingham 2022 will begin with the men's and women's singles events which begin on July 29 and conclude with the medal matches on August 3. The doubles events will start on August 3 and conclude with the medal matches on August 7 and August 8.

India will send nine players including the experienced Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa. Plus, 14-year-old Anahat Singh, who won the Asian U-15 title earlier this year, is also part of the India squad.

Apart from the aforementioned quartet, Indian squad also includes Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar and Sunayna Kuruvilla.

India has so far won just 3 medals in squash at the Commonwealth Games - 1 gold and 2 silver. In 2014, Joshna and Dipika won gold in women's doubles and the pair added a silver in 2018. Dipika had also won silver in the mixed doubles with Ghosal.

Here is a look at the Indian Squash squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 along with schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info:

