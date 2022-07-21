The Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis events will be held from July 29 to August 8 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 3 in Birmingham, England.

Table Tennis at Birmingham 2022 will begin with the men's and women's team events preliminary qualifying round matches. The team events will start on July 29 and conclude with the medal matches on August 1 and August 2.

After the team events is finished, the individual and doubles events will start with the preliminary qualifying round matches on August 3 and conclude with the medal matches on August 7 and August 8.

A total of 160 players will compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including 8 from India with top medal prospects Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal spearheading the squad.

Plus, the para table tennis competition will also start on August 3 with preliminary round matches and conclude with the medal matches that will take place on August 6 and August 7.

32 para table tennis players across 4 categories will compete at Birmingham CWG. Among 32, two from India including Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Bhavina Patel and Raj Aravindan, who will compete in the individual Classes 3-5 event at the Games.

The Indian table tennis contingent have so far won 20 medals at the Commonwealth Games. India, third in the overall medals tally behind Singapore and England, will look to move into second position with more medals in the 2022 CWG.

Here is a look at the Indian table tennis squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 along with schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info:

Advertisement Advertisement