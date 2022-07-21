Commonwealth Games 2022, Table Tennis: India Squad, Schedule, Telecast & Live Streaming Information


Advertisement

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis events will be held from July 29 to August 8 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 3 in Birmingham, England.

Table Tennis at Birmingham 2022 will begin with the men's and women's team events preliminary qualifying round matches. The team events will start on July 29 and conclude with the medal matches on August 1 and August 2.

After the team events is finished, the individual and doubles events will start with the preliminary qualifying round matches on August 3 and conclude with the medal matches on August 7 and August 8.

A total of 160 players will compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including 8 from India with top medal prospects Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal spearheading the squad.

Plus, the para table tennis competition will also start on August 3 with preliminary round matches and conclude with the medal matches that will take place on August 6 and August 7.

32 para table tennis players across 4 categories will compete at Birmingham CWG. Among 32, two from India including Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Bhavina Patel and Raj Aravindan, who will compete in the individual Classes 3-5 event at the Games.

The Indian table tennis contingent have so far won 20 medals at the Commonwealth Games. India, third in the overall medals tally behind Singapore and England, will look to move into second position with more medals in the 2022 CWG.

Here is a look at the Indian table tennis squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 along with schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indian Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Squads

Men's Singles: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

Men's Doubles: Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty

Women's Singles: Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya

Women's Doubles: Manika Batra / Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya

Mixed Doubles: Manika Batra / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula / Achanta Sharath Kamal, Reeth Rishya / Sanil Shetty

Men's singles C3-5: Raj Aravindan

Women's singles C3-5: Bhavina Patel

Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Schedule

Team Events Schedule

EventDatesRoundSession Time in IST
Women's TeamJuly 29Preliminary Qualifying 12 PM to 7 PM
Men's TeamJuly 29Preliminary Qualifying 12 PM to 7 PM
Women's TeamJuly 29Preliminary Qualifying 28:30 PM to 1:30 AM
Men's TeamJuly 29Preliminary Qualifying 28:30 PM to 1:30 AM
Women's TeamJuly 30Preliminary Qualifying 32 PM to 7 PM
Men's TeamJuly 30Preliminary Qualifying 32 PM to 7 PM
Women's TeamJuly 30Quarterfinals8:30 PM to 1:30 AM
Men's TeamJuly 31Quarterfinals2 PM to 7 PM
Women's TeamJuly 31Semifinals8:30 PM to 1:30 AM
Women's TeamAugust 1Medal2 PM to 7:15 PM
Men's TeamAugust 1Semifinals9 PM to 2 AM
Men's TeamAugust 2Medal3:30 PM to 9 PM

Singles Events Schedule

EventDatesRoundSession Time in IST
Men's SinglesAugust 3Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2, 32 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Women's SinglesAugust 3Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2, 32 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Women's SinglesAugust 4Round 18:30 PM to 1 AM
Men's SinglesAugust 5Round 12 PM to 6:30 PM
Women's SinglesAugust 5Round 22 PM to 6:30 PM
Men's SinglesAugust 5Round 28:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Women's SinglesAugust 5Quarterfinals8:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Men's SinglesAugust 6Quarterfinals2 PM to 6:45 PM
Women's SinglesAugust 6Semifinals2 PM to 6:45 PM
Women's SinglesAugust 7Medal2 PM to 6:45 PM
Men's SinglesAugust 7Semifinals8:30 PM to 1:30 AM
Men's SinglesAugust 8Medal2 PM to 5:45 PM

Doubles Events Schedule

EventDatesRoundSession Time in IST
Women's DoublesAugust 4Round 12 PM to 6:45 PM
Men's DoublesAugust 4Round 1, 22 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1 AM
Mixed DoublesAugust 4Round 1, 22 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1 AM
Women's DoublesAugust 5Round 22 PM to 6:30 PM, 8:30 PM to 1 AM
Mixed DoublesAugust 5Round 32 PM to 6:30 PM
Men's DoublesAugust 5Round 32 PM to 6:30 PM
Mixed DoublesAugust 5Quarterfinal8:30 PM to 1 AM
Men's DoublesAugust 5Quarterfinal8:30 PM to 1 AM
Women's DoublesAugust 6Round 32 PM to 6:45 PM
Mixed DoublesAugust 6Semifinal2 PM to 6:45 PM
Men's DoublesAugust 6Semifinal2 PM to 6:45 PM
Women's DoublesAugust 6Quarterfinal8:30 PM to 2:30 AM
Men's DoublesAugust 7Medal2 PM to 7:15 PM
Women's DoublesAugust 7Semifinal8:30 PM to 1:30 AM
Mixed DoublesAugust 7Medal8:30 PM to 1:30 AM
Women's DoublesAugust 8Medal2 PM to 6:45 PM
CWG 2022 Para Table Tennis Schedule
EventDatesRoundSession Time in IST
Women's Singles C3-5August 3Preliminary Qualifying 1, 22 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Men's Singles C3-5August 3Preliminary Qualifying 1, 22 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Men's Singles C8-10August 3Preliminary Qualifying 1, 22 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Women's Singles C6-10August 3Preliminary Qualifying 1, 22 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM
Women's Singles C3-5August 4Preliminary Qualifying 32 PM to 6:45 PM
Men's Singles C3-5August 4Preliminary Qualifying 32 PM to 6:45 PM
Men's Singles C8-10August 4Preliminary Qualifying 32 PM to 6:45 PM
Women's Singles C6-10August 4Preliminary Qualifying 32 PM to 6:45 PM
Women's Singles C3-5August 5Semifinal2 PM to 6:30 PM
Men's Singles C3-5August 5Semifinal2 PM to 6:30 PM
Men's Singles C8-10August 5Semifinal2 PM to 6:30 PM
Women's Singles C6-10August 5Semifinal2 PM to 6:30 PM
Women's Singles C3-5August 6Medal8:30 PM to 2 AM
Men's Singles C3-5August 6Medal8:30 PM to 2 AM
Women's Singles C6-10August 6Medal8:30 PM to 2 AM
Men's Singles C8-10August 7Medal2 PM to 7:15 PM
India Table Tennis Schedule & Results

The Indian table tennis contingent's schedule and results will be added once the draw is done and the order of play is revealed.

CWG 2022 Table Tennis Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).

Advertisement

More COMMONWEALTH GAMES News arrow_forward

Read More About: commonwealth games birmingham 2022 table tennis manika batra
Published On July 21, 2022

Read more...