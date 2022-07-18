Commonwealth Games 2022, Weightlifting: India Weightlifters List, Event Dates, Results & Live Streaming Info


The Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting competition across various weight categories will be held from July 30 to August 3 at the National Exhibition Center (NEC) Hall 1 in Solihull, West Midlands, England.

The 15-member Indian weightlifting squad will be spearheaded by Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist and Gold Coast 2018 CWG gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

The 15 weightlifters represnting India will compete at 15 different categories and all of them will be keen to dominate by adding medals to the country's tally. The Indian weightlifters have done well at the previous editions of Commonwealth Games.

India has won 125 medals at the CWG, only behind Australia (159 medals) in the all-time medals list. The Indians have won 43 golds, 45 silvers and 34 bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games. Weightlifting was introduced in 1950, the fourth edition of the games and has been held in every edition since then.

Apart from Mirabai Chanu, the Indian weightlifting squad also includes previous CWG medallists Gururaja Poojary, Vikas Thakur and Punam Yadav alongside rising youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh and Purnima Pandey qualified for the competition by winning gold at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The other 11, meanwhile qualified for Birmingham 2022 via the IWF Commonwealth Ranking List, which was finalised earlier this year on 9 March 2022.

Here is a look at the Indian weightlifters list along with their event schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info for Commonwealth Games 2022 Weightlifting:

Indian Weightlifters List with event dates and session time
WeightlifterWeight ClassEvent DateSession Time in IST
Sanket SargarMen's 55 kgJuly 301:30 PM to 6:15 PM
Gururaja PoojaryMen's 61 kgJuly 301:30 PM to 6:15 PM
Saikhom Mirabai ChanuWomen's 49 kgJuly 308 PM to 10:15 PM
Bindyarani DeviWomen's 55 kgJuly 3112:30 AM to 2:45 AM
Jeremy LalrinnungaMen's 67 kgJuly 312 PM to 4:30 PM
Popy HazarikaWomen's 59 kgJuly 316:30 PM to 9 PM
Achinta SheuliMen's 73 kgJuly 31-August 111 PM to 1:30 AM
Ajay SinghMen's 81 kgAugust 12 PM to 4:30 PM
Harjinder KaurWomen's 71 kgAugust 1-August 211 PM to 1:30 AM
Punam YadavWomen's 76 kgAugust 22 PM to 4:30 PM
Vikas ThakurMen's 96 kgAugust 26:30 PM to 9 PM
Bannur Natesh UshaWomen's 87 kgAugust 2-August 311 PM to 1:30 AM
Lovepreet SinghMen's 109 kgAugust 32 PM to 4:30 PM
Purnima PandeyWomen's +87 kgAugust 36:30 PM to 9 PM
Gurdeep SinghMen's +109 kgAugust 3-August 411 PM to 1:30 AM

Note: Exact time of event will be updated once the order is revealed.

Indian weightlifters results at Commonwealth Games 2022
WeightlifterEventTotal Weight LiftedRank/Medal
Sanket SargarMen's 55 kg
Gururaja PoojaryMen's 61 kg
Saikhom Mirabai ChanuWomen's 49 kg
Bindyarani DeviWomen's 55 kg
Jeremy LalrinnungaMen's 67 kg
Popy HazarikaWomen's 59 kg
Achinta SheuliMen's 73 kg
Ajay SinghMen's 81 kg
Harjinder KaurWomen's 71 kg
Punam YadavWomen's 76 kg
Vikas ThakurMen's 96 kg
Bannur Natesh UshaWomen's 87 kg
Lovepreet SinghMen's 109 kg
Purnima PandeyWomen's +87 kg
Gurdeep SinghMen's +109 kg
Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India.

Select events will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or websitse (subscription required).

Published On July 18, 2022

