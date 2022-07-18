Commonwealth Games 2022, Weightlifting: India Weightlifters List, Event Dates, Results & Live Streaming Info
The Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting competition across various weight categories will be held from July 30 to August 3 at the National Exhibition Center (NEC) Hall 1 in Solihull, West Midlands, England.
The 15-member Indian weightlifting squad will be spearheaded by Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist and Gold Coast 2018 CWG gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.
The 15 weightlifters represnting India will compete at 15 different categories and all of them will be keen to dominate by adding medals to the country's tally. The Indian weightlifters have done well at the previous editions of Commonwealth Games.
India has won 125 medals at the CWG, only behind Australia (159 medals) in the all-time medals list. The Indians have won 43 golds, 45 silvers and 34 bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games. Weightlifting was introduced in 1950, the fourth edition of the games and has been held in every edition since then.
Apart from Mirabai Chanu, the Indian weightlifting squad also includes previous CWG medallists Gururaja Poojary, Vikas Thakur and Punam Yadav alongside rising youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga.
Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh and Purnima Pandey qualified for the competition by winning gold at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The other 11, meanwhile qualified for Birmingham 2022 via the IWF Commonwealth Ranking List, which was finalised earlier this year on 9 March 2022.
Here is a look at the Indian weightlifters list along with their event schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info for Commonwealth Games 2022 Weightlifting:
|Weightlifter
|Weight Class
|Event Date
|Session Time in IST
|Sanket Sargar
|Men's 55 kg
|July 30
|1:30 PM to 6:15 PM
|Gururaja Poojary
|Men's 61 kg
|July 30
|1:30 PM to 6:15 PM
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|Women's 49 kg
|July 30
|8 PM to 10:15 PM
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women's 55 kg
|July 31
|12:30 AM to 2:45 AM
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Men's 67 kg
|July 31
|2 PM to 4:30 PM
|Popy Hazarika
|Women's 59 kg
|July 31
|6:30 PM to 9 PM
|Achinta Sheuli
|Men's 73 kg
|July 31-August 1
|11 PM to 1:30 AM
|Ajay Singh
|Men's 81 kg
|August 1
|2 PM to 4:30 PM
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women's 71 kg
|August 1-August 2
|11 PM to 1:30 AM
|Punam Yadav
|Women's 76 kg
|August 2
|2 PM to 4:30 PM
|Vikas Thakur
|Men's 96 kg
|August 2
|6:30 PM to 9 PM
|Bannur Natesh Usha
|Women's 87 kg
|August 2-August 3
|11 PM to 1:30 AM
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men's 109 kg
|August 3
|2 PM to 4:30 PM
|Purnima Pandey
|Women's +87 kg
|August 3
|6:30 PM to 9 PM
|Gurdeep Singh
|Men's +109 kg
|August 3-August 4
|11 PM to 1:30 AM
Note: Exact time of event will be updated once the order is revealed.
Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India.
Select events will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or websitse (subscription required).