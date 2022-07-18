The Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting competition across various weight categories will be held from July 30 to August 3 at the National Exhibition Center (NEC) Hall 1 in Solihull, West Midlands, England.

The 15-member Indian weightlifting squad will be spearheaded by Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist and Gold Coast 2018 CWG gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

The 15 weightlifters represnting India will compete at 15 different categories and all of them will be keen to dominate by adding medals to the country's tally. The Indian weightlifters have done well at the previous editions of Commonwealth Games.

India has won 125 medals at the CWG, only behind Australia (159 medals) in the all-time medals list. The Indians have won 43 golds, 45 silvers and 34 bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games. Weightlifting was introduced in 1950, the fourth edition of the games and has been held in every edition since then.

Apart from Mirabai Chanu, the Indian weightlifting squad also includes previous CWG medallists Gururaja Poojary, Vikas Thakur and Punam Yadav alongside rising youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh and Purnima Pandey qualified for the competition by winning gold at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The other 11, meanwhile qualified for Birmingham 2022 via the IWF Commonwealth Ranking List, which was finalised earlier this year on 9 March 2022.

Here is a look at the Indian weightlifters list along with their event schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info for Commonwealth Games 2022 Weightlifting: