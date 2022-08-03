Commonwealth Games: Saurav Ghosal wins Indias first-ever medal in squash, beats Willstrop to clinch bronze

Bengaluru, August 3: Indian ace Saurav Ghosal created history by clinching the first-ever medal in Commonwealth Games history for the country in squash, defeating England's former No.1 James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in the bronze-medal play-off tie in Birmingham.

For the records, it is India's 15th medal (five gold, silver and bronze apiece) at CWG 2022.

On Wednesday (August 3) evening at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Ghosal proved too good for his former training partner and dethroned defending champion Willstrop.

Ghosal had trained under Willstrop's late father Malcolm Willstrop at Pontefract Squash Centre.

The senior Willstrop passed away last year at the age of 83, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

It was India's second medal of Day 6 of CWG 2022 following Lovpreet's bronze in the weightlifting 109kg category.

Ghosal's gold medal hopes had ended as he went down to New Zealand's Paul Coll 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 in the semifinals while Willstrop was stunned by stunned 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 by Joel Makin of Wales in the other last-four encounter.

As the two training partners met in the bronze-medal tie, it was Ghosal who had the last laugh, bringing cheers to the Indian camp.

Ghosal had looked sharp throughout CWG 2022, after seeming to have exorcised the demons of a shock second-round exit at CWG 2018 held in Gold Coast, Australia.

At Birimngham 2022, the 35-year-old ranked world number 15, defeated Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in the first round and then followed it up with 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 win over David Baillargeon of Canada in the second round.

In the quarterfinal, he recovered from a defeat in the second set to see off Scotland's Greg Lobbon 11-5 8-11 11-7 11-3 before meeting his match with Coll in the semifinals.

But in the bronze-medal play-off tie, he dominated from the word go to clinch a first medal in squash, since it was introduced at the 1998 edition of CWG held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.