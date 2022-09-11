Bengaluru, Sept. 10: During their 14th Foundation Day in Mumbai, the GoSports Foundation in a glitzy ceremony, felicitated the Indian athletes for their rousing success at the 2022 Thomas Cup and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Being supported by GoSports Foundation's various Athlete Programmes, Chirag Shetty (Badminton), Gayatri Pullela (Badminton), Treesa Jolly (Badminton), Advait Page (Swimming), Priyanka Goswami (Race Walking), Ajay Singh (Weightlifting), Suyash Jadhav (Para Swimming), Manpreet Kaur (Para Powerlifting), Arjun MR (Badminton), Kidambi Shrikanth (Badminton), Srihari Nataraj (Swimming) and G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) were felicitated for their outstanding performances at the marquee events.

Speaking during the felicitation ceremony, India's top shuttler Kidambi Srikanth said, "I am honoured and elated that GoSports Foundation and the programme partners took an initiative to felicitate the Thomas Cup 2022 and CWG 2022 athletes. This encouragement helps us boost our morale and motivates us ahead of the upcoming challenges."

Speaking at the occasion, Deepthi Bopaiah, Chief Executive Officer, GoSports Foundation said, "Turning 14 has been an amazing milestone for GoSports Foundation. We had begun our eventful journey with 10 athletes and now there are over 200 of them who have become part of this family. It wouldn't have been possible without our incredible athletes, the GoSports Foundation team and our long-standing partners.

"GoSports Foundation has been at the forefront of developing and celebrating India's top talents. Being part of the stories and historical journey of Olympic and Paralympic athletes has truly been remarkable," added Bopaiah.

At the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Indian contingent finished with 22 Gold medals, 16 Silver medals and 23 Bronze medals and finished fifth on the overall standings. GoSports Foundation supported 17 (12 male and 5 female) of India's 210 athletes strong Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent.

Five members from the historic Thomas Cup winning Indian Badminton team, namely Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Arjun MR - are all part of the scholarship programmes run by the Foundation.

