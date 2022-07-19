CWG 2022: Expect India-Pakistan match to be sold out: Birmingham Games CEO Ian Reid

Bengaluru, July 19: The stage is set for the prestigious Commonwealth Games to get underway in Birmingham and it doesn't come as a surprise that one of the most anticipated events will be the women's cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Indo-Pak rivalry on the field has always been one of the most-watched and fan favourite and once again organisers confirmed that the Indo-Pak women's match has grabbed the attention of the locals.

With as many as 1.2 million tickets being sold for the Commonwealth Games set to get underway on July 28, the CWG organisers told PTI that the Indo-Pak match is expected to be one of the most-popular events.

The Indian womens cricket team and neighbours Pakistan are in the same group. While the semifinals and finals have already been taken, a sell out crowd is expected at the Indo-Pak match.

Speaking to PTI, Birmingham Games CEO Ian Reid said, "I am a big cricket fan myself. India are in the same group as Pakistan so that has really caught the interest here in Birmingham. It is an iconic venue, your men's team recently played here over the last few weeks. So it would certainly be one of the highlights of the Games," Reid said.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The semifinals and final tickets have already been sold out probably with the expectation that India and England will be there. India and Pakistan will be close to capacity. We will see an uptick in sale of tickets much closer to the event. So I expect that India-Pakistan game to be sold out soon," added Reid.