CWG 2022: India take silver in men’s fours lawn bowls after losing to Northern Ireland in Birmingham

Birmingham, Aug 6: Lawn Bowls has now accounted for two medals as the men’s fours team clinched a historic silver in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Indian men’s fours team, comprising of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) ended their campaign in Birmingham, with silver. Playing for gold, the Indian team went down to Northern Ireland.

In the lawn bowls men’s fours team final, India fell to a 5-18 loss to Northern Ireland. It was a historic silver-winning feat, as the men’s team pocketed their first-ever medal in the Commonwealth Games.

In the group stages the men’s fours team enjoyed a good run despite their loss to England. They entered the quarters with wins over Fiji and Cook Islands. Following their win over Canada in the quarters, they avenged their league stage loss to England, as they clinched a thrilling 13-12 win in the semifinal.

This was India’s second medal from Lawn Bowls, after the Indian women’s fours teams clinched a historic gold medal. The women’s team, comprising of Lovely Choubey, Pink, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani, handed India their first medal in Lawn Bowls with a 17-10 win over South Africa.

The silver-medal winning campaign took India’s medal tally to 29 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. India’s 29 medals in the 2022 edition of CWG - include nine gold medals, 11 silver medals and nine bronze medals.