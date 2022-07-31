CWG 2022: IOA laud Mirabai Chanus gold-winning feat and congratulate other medal-winning weightlifters

Birmingham, July 31: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday (July 31) lauded Mirabai Chanu after the weightlifter won the country's first gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, defended her Commonwealth gold from the 2018 edition with a record-breaking total of 201kg (88kg + 113kg) in the 49kg women's event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30).

Mirabai's gold took India's medal tally to three, with fellow weightlifters Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary winning a silver and bronze earlier in the day in the men's 55kg and 61kg categories, respectively.

Sargar finished second with a total lift of 248kg, one kg shy of gold, while Gururaja finsihed third with a total lift of 269kg. Later, Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55kg and sealed a fourth medal for the country.

Like Mirabai, Devi also broke a Commonwealth Games record with a lift of 116kg in clean & jerk. And the weightlifting contingent received praise from the IOA for their medal-winning feats.