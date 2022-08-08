CWG 2022: Judoka Suchika Tariyal participated in TV reality shows Roadies and Indias Ultimate Warrior

New Delhi, Aug 8: Indian female judoka Suchika Tariyal had a good start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign but she failed to finish on the podium in Birmingham. The 31-year-old athlete - who was part of the Indian contingent - has also been a part of reality television shows in the past.

Tariyal - who is a three-time international gold medallist and five-time national champion, and currently serving as a CISF Head Constable - lost to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius via Ippon in the quarter-final. She has even participated in MTV Roadies Revolution (Season 18) and India's Ultimate Warrior on Discovery+ shows. India's Ultimate Warrior on Discovery+ was hosted by actor and martial artist Vidyut Jamwal.

Tariyal - who had made a winning start to her campaign in the women's 57 kg category with a win over Zambia's Rita Kabinda - lost to Christia Deguchi of Canada in the quarter-final. She, however, got another chance to finish the podium by virtue of repechage as the Canadian made it to the finals. She won the first bronze medal round against Donne Breytenbech of South Africa but in the next round, she lost to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius. Legentil won a point in the last 10 seconds and Tariyal was left disappointed.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Tariyal shared her journey and her reality TV stint and also threw light on her preparations ahead of the CWG. When asked about her bronze medal game, she said, "While trying to earn a score, my leg slipped during the back counter and she managed to push me and earned a point in the last 10 seconds. If I would have had a little more time, I would have covered it and won, but I think it was not in destiny."

Advertisement Advertisement