CWG 2022: Judoka Tulika Maan clinches silver; takes India’s medal count to 16

Birmingham, Aug 3: India’s Tulika Maan added a silver to India’s medal count, as the Indian judoka went down in the Sarah Adlington in the Women’s +78kg final.

Maan went down to Scotland’s Adlington in the final on Wednesday.

Earlier, Tulika Maan secured a medal for India as she entered the gold medal match, following a win over New Zealand’s Sydney Andrews in the semifinal via a IPPON (10s1-1).

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile another Indian judoka lost in the men’s 100kg repechage round as he went down to Fiji’s Tevita Takayawa on Wednesday.

Maan’s silver-winning feat takes India’s medal count to 16. India now have five gold medals, six silver medals and five bronze medals.

Earlier, after weightlifting had been the only discipline to clinch medals in Birmingham, judoka Shushila Devi had handed India the first medal from another discipline.

While Devi clinched silver, Indian judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav added another medal in judo with a bronze in the 60kg men’s final. Maan’s medal was India’s third in judo and sixteen overall from the ongoing Birmingham Games.