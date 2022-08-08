CWG 2022: Left young by his mother, Eldhose Paul struggled for pocket money in his college days

New Delhi, Aug 7: Brought up by his grandmother and labourer father after his mother's death when he was a small child, Eldhose Paul, who won a historic triple jump gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, struggled for pocket money during his college days.

Hailing from Kolencherry, a rural area 26km away from Ernakulam city, Paul struggled financially and he took up athletics to get a job so that he can be able to support his family.

"His family was very poor, his mother had died when he was around 5 or 6 years of age and his grandmother (now in the 80s) brought him up. His father is a labourer, so he faced financial issues," Paul's childhood coach TP Ouseph told PTI from Kerala.

After passing his 12th standard examination, Paul, now 25, wanted to get admission to the sports hostel of Mar Athanasius College (MAC) at Kothamangalam. The college is known for grooming athletes in Kerala but he was initially rejected by Ouseph, the chief coach, because of Paul's short stature.

"Paul was brought by an acquaintance of mine for admission at the sports hostel at MAC. It was around 2013. I was the chief coach but I said this boy is very short and he is suitable for triple jump," Ouseph said.

"For a triple jumper, his height was less. Even now, he is around 5 feet 8 inches tall. But after a trial, I found out that he (Paul) has very good speed, elastic body, and explosiveness, so I thought I will give him a try."

Ouseph said Paul was not impressive in the first year but picked up a couple of years later. "When he was brought to me, he could jump around 13m, the next year he improved to 14m, and by the third year, he was jumping near 16m. Then I knew that this boy would one-day win medals for India."