CWG 2022: Days ahead of competition boxer Lovlina Borgohain accuses BFI of mental harassment

Birmingham, July 25: India's Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has accused the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) of harassment. Lovlina is part of the Indian boxing contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, starting July 26.

The Assam pugilist took to her Twitter handle on Monday (July 25) and alleged that the BFI is mentally harassing her which is constantly hurting her performance. In her tweet, the pugilist claimed that efforts are being made to stall her preparations and her coach isn't allowed entry into the CWG games village.

The female boxer even claimed that her "training stopped 8 days before Commonwealth Games" and something similar happened with her during the World Championships as well. The pugilist has pleaded that she doesn't want politics to ruin her career.

Advertisement Advertisement

In her post, Lovlina wrote, "Every time my coaches who helped me win a medal at the Olympics have been removed from my training process and competition. One of these coaches, Sandhya Gurung ji, is also a Dronacharya awardee. Despite thousands of requests, they are always allowed late for my training. This hampers my training and puts me through a lot of hardships and mental harassment.

"Now, my coach Sandhya Gurung ji is out of the Commonwealth Village as she is not allowed entry and my training has been brought to a halt eight days before the Games. My other coach has been sent back to India, despite me requesting multiple times. I don't understand how I am supposed to focus on my game. This situation ruined my performance during the last world championships also. I don't want this politics to ruin my Commonwealth Games too. I hope I can break through this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind."

The Indian boxers first went to Belfast in Northern Ireland to train ahead of the showpiece event before moving to the CWG games village in Birmingham.

An official response from BFI is awaited.