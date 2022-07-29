CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet lead Indian contingent as Birmingham Games open with dazzling opening ceremony

Birmingham, July 28: The wait is finally over, as the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games kicked off in Birmingham, with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday (July 28) at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The opening ceremony, which saw close to 30000 people in attendance, marked the official start of the multi-sport extravaganza. With musicians setting the stage ablaze, athletes of all competing nations along with their flag bearers made an appearance.

In a tribute to Birmingham's auto industry, 72 cars from across five decades assembled in the stadium. The cars stand in the formation of the British flag in the middle of the stadium. As per commentators these were locals driving their own cars. Amongh them was Prince Charles, driving his Aston Martin

Performances by Tony Lommi, guitarist of heavy metal band Black Sabbath performed, with ballet dancers performing in what was a tribute the waterways in Birmingham.

In the athletes parade, CWG champions Australia were the first to walk out with a contingent of 433 athletes. In the Asian countries, Bangladesh was the first one to walk out. Welcoming the Asian countries, comedian Joe Lycett said, "I'm going to do something now that the British government doesn't always do and welcome some foreigners."

Soon after the Indian athletes walked out with flag-bearers - star shuttler PV Sindhu and hockey captain Manpreet Singh - leading the contingent. IOA had initially just named Sindhu as the flagbearer, but following an intimation that every contingent needs to be led by a male and a female, the IOA appointed the hockey captain as the second flagbearer. Pakistan followed soon after with wrestler Mohammad Imam and cricket captain Bismah Maroof leading the contingent.

With Queen's We Will Rock You blasting through the Arena, last to walk out was hosts England. Musicians and artists from all over made the opening ceremony a resounding success and a colourful one at the Alexander Stadium! Following the athletes parade, the CWG flag was hoisted to officially open the game. Diver Tom Daley brought the baton into the stadium, which has travelled 90,000 miles, following which the Prince of Wales, read out the Queen Elizabeth II's message and the 22nd Commonwealth Games was declared open.

Prior to the start of the opening ceremony, wishing the Indian team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian contingent will keep inspiring people of India with their stupendous performances.

"Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performance," wished Prime Minister Modi on Twitter.