CWG 2022: Sudhir clinches historic gold in para powerlifting in men’s heavyweight event

Birmingham, Aug 5: Indian para powerlifter Sudhir scripted history in the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he clinched India’s first-ever gold in para-powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

India’s medal rush continued as Sudhir’s gold-winning feat took India’s medal tally to twenty - including, six gold medals, seven silvers and seven bronze.

The Asian Para-Games bronze medallist etched his names in the history books as he clinched the yellow metal with a Games Record lift. Sudhir’s maiden medal in the men’s heavyweight came with a lift of 134.5 points (Games Record).

The 27-year-old Sudhir lifted 208kg in his first attempt before going on to increase it to 212kgs on his second attempt. Lifting 212 successfully, Sudhir broke the Games record with 134.5 points. The Indian athlete, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, opened India’s para sports medal count in the ongoing Birmingham Games.

While Sudhir picked up Gold, the silver medal went to Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu, who finished with 133.6 points, and the bronze medal went to Scotland’s Micky Yule, who finished third with 130.9 points.

As the curtains dropped on the seventh day, India registered a two historic outings to end the day on a high. First Indian athlete Sreeshankar scripted history, as the 23-year-old became the first Indian male athlete to win a medal in long jump in the Commonwealth Games. Soon after para powerlifter Sudhir added India’s sixth gold in the ongoing Games, winning gold in the men’s heavyweight final.