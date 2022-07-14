CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheulis gritt and passion fuels him to make his games debut

New Delhi, July 14: At the SAI centre NSNIS Patiala, Achinta Sheuli can be seen constantly hustling and making his calm nature do the talking at every training session. Set for his debut at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the Bengal weightlifter has his priorities in place. He will compete in the 73kg category.

Although it won't be witnessed by the common eyes, Achinta's life-long hardships and internal motivation, honed over years, will reflect in his performance in Birmingham. A chance tryst with catching a kaata ghudi (thread-broken kite) helped Achinta enter the world of weightlifting when he was 10.

Hailing from Dhulagarh in Howrah, he joined his brother Alok at the local gym and used to go all 7 days of the week. Initially, it was just baithak (a modified squat) and don (a modified pushup). Lifting came later.

Achinta's passion and discipline were fuelled by the conditions back home. His dad used to work as a labourer to do the most to provide for the family. However, post their dad's death in 2013, Alok gave up weightlifting while their mother took up tailoring and other jobs to keep the house in order. Achinta stayed put with his passion and worked in silence.

"Everyone is focused on phone nowadays. You need to have a target in life," Achinta told Sports Authority of India, showcasing the core values he's harnessed over the years. "Many like to go to the gym to impress girls. I wanted to fight as my family background was not too good. I knew I had to face a lot of challenges and therefore, I tried improving step by step."