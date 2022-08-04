CWG 2022: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh clinches bronze to take India’s medals tally to 17 in Birmingham

Birmingham, Aug 4: India weightlifters continued their impressive outing in Birmingham, as Gurdeep Singh, clinched bronze in the men’s 109+kg in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Gurdeep’s bronze medal took India’s tally to 17 in the ongoing edition of the Games. Out of the seventeen medals in India’s kitty, a whopping ten have come from weightlifting. Gurdeep took bronze with a total lift of (167+223) 390kgs.

In the snatch round, Gurdeep started off with a failed attempt. Starting with a weight of 167kgs, Gurdeep failed on his first attempt. But the Indian lifter made amends on his second attempt as he successfully lift 167kgs. But the Indian lifter once again failed as he attempted to lift 173kgs on the final attempt of the snatch round, ending the round with a lift of 167kgs.

Advertisement Advertisement

At the end of the snatch round, Gurdeep Singh shared the third spot with England’s Gordon Shaw with a total of 167kgs. Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt sat on top of the table with a lift of 173kgs, while New Zealand’s David Andre Lit was placed second with 170kgs.

Starting off the clean & jerk round, Gurdeep began with a successful lift of 2017kgs, which put him on top of the table. On the second clean & jerk lift, Gurdeep struggled to pull off a lift of 215kgs. On his final attempt, the Indian lifter made amends as he pulled off a successful lift of 223kgs, to take his total to 390kgs.

While Gurdeep finished third and picked up the bronze, Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt clinched gold with a total of 405kgs, while New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti edged Gurdeep to take silver with a total lift of 390kgs.

Earlier in the day, another lifter to add to India’s medal tally was Lovepreet Singh. Lovepreet clinched bronze in the 109kg category. With a combined effort of 355kgs Lovepreet became India’s ninth weightlifter to clinch a medal in the ongoing Games.