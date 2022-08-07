Daddys daughter: Father Jai Bhagwan takes unpaid leave to fuel Nitus boxing dreams

Birmingham, Aug 7: Moments after winning a maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games, young Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas dedicated the trophy to her dotting father Jai Bhagwan, who didn't leave any stones unturned to fuel his daughter's dream.

An employee at the Haryana secretariat, Bhagwan has been on unpaid leave for the last three years to train Nitu, a two-time World Youth champion. On Sunday, all the sacrifices seemed worth it as Nitu stood on the podium when the gold medal around her neck.

"The greatest feeling was to see the Tricolour going up, one of my long-standing wishes was fulfilled today. I'm thankful for everyone's blessings... this medal is for our fellow countrymen and father (Jai Bhagwan)," Nitu told PTI.

"Koi kasar nahi chhoda unhone mere liye. He has not left any stone unturned and gone through many hardships but always ensured that I get the best. I would not be here without him."

While the 21-year-old is an indomitable force inside the ring, outside of it she comes across as very shy. You can hardly hear her voice when she speaks. With the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at the makeshift stands inside the National Exhibition Centre here making the atmosphere louder, Nitu had to be escorted out of the mixed zone to a corner meant for television interviews. But when she steps into the ring, she becomes a different person.

Advertisement Advertisement