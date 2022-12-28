‘The Best Year For Jiu-Jitsu - Danielle Kelly Reflects On 2022, Targets World Title In 2023

Singapore, December 28: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Danielle Kelly certainly made a splash in her first year in the ONE Championship, where she made two appearances.

At ONE X this past March, the BJJ black belt competed in the first-ever women's submission grappling match inside the ONE Circle.

She only managed a draw with MMA legend Mai Yamaguchi on that occasion, but her impressive display earned her a US$50,000 performance bonus.

In her second appearance at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 4 in November, Kelly made short work of Sambo World Champion Mariia Molchanova. She claimed the win and pocketed another bonus for her quick submission.

Looking back at the last 12 months, the 27-year-old says that although she didn't expect it, she feels she has earned her place on the global stage.

"It was probably the best year for jiu-jitsu and being a jiu-jitsu athlete. Looking back, I wasn't expecting to be in that spot at all. It meant a lot to be able to be the first jiu-jitsu women's grappling match for ONE. I worked really hard," she said.

After such a meteoric rise, Kelly understands that there will now be greater expectations on her heading into 2023.

The American submission ace is now in the sport full-time, and the pressure of competing at The Home of Martial Arts only drives her to push harder.

"I think, being in this position, I feel pretty blessed. But also, it's work now. People are watching me. There are more eyes on me. So, it made me work harder and work more. This is a job to me, something I like to do.

"So, I think what I got out of it this year is I think I'm a different grappler. So, yeah, I'm taking it seriously, and I'm just really, really grateful to be here and be in a spot that I'm in," she said.

This year has seen ONE add a swathe of new belts to the submission grappling weight classes, and Kelly is keen to get in on the action.

"I want to win that women's World Title for 115 [pounds], for sure," she said.

As for her next challenge, the Philadelphia native already has two names in mind.

The biggest name on her hit list is ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion Angela Lee, a talented BJJ black belt in her own right that has publicly stated she could submit Kelly.

The BJJ star has heard "Unstoppable's" words and is keen to settle the score.

"Angela Lee, I only called her out because she said she can submit me. I like easy matches. I said it before. No hard feelings. But you know, I mean, if I'm such an easy match then just take the match," she said.

According to Kelly, she has been subjected to critics who claim that she is avoiding the top BJJ competitors in favor of MMA fighters.

In a bid to silence the talk and solidfy her rising star, the Karel Pravec black belt has her eye on a true BJJ star in 2023 - IBJJF Pan American Champion Jessa Khan.

"If ONE would do a women's World Title, I would love to go against Jessa Khan. People think I'm dodging jiu-jitsu people, but I've been studying her, so I hope I get that match," she said.

Source: Media Release