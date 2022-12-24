Demetrious Johnson Breaks Down His Training Camp Ahead Of Adriano Moraes Trilogy

Singapore, December 24: Demetrious Johnson is busy mapping out his training camp ahead of his massive trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 10.

"Mighty Mouse" is set for his first defense of the ONE Flyweight World Title against longtime rival Adriano Moraes, headlining the promotion's US debut at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on 6 May.

It is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship. But with Colorado situated at high altitude, Johnson is figuring out how to navigate the challenges that come with fighting at an elevation of 6,800 feet above sea level.

"I just have to decide if I want to get there early or not. I fought in Broomfield, Colorado, before when I was still kind of young in my career," he said.

"I'm going back out to Arizona to get ready for my fight and do my pre-camp with Henry [Cejudo]. After that, I'm going to sit down with the wife and do two weeks out there and see if it makes a difference."

While taking time to acclimate would give him an edge, Johnson is a father, and as such, he will need to balance family life with his training.

Advertisement

Even if it means he can't spend as much time preparing for the oxygen demands of fighting at altitude, Johnson believes that his experience will make up the difference.

"Now, being 36, I understand how to fight and how to pace myself while pushing the pace. We haven't crossed that bridge yet. I'm still trying to figure it out, [but] I'm not too worried about it. I'm going to train my ass off and go out there and fight," he said.

The Johnson-Moraes rivalry currently sits tied at 1-1, and the flyweight king knows that his Brazilian foe has been in this situation before.

Moraes has lost the title on two occasions previously, then triumphed in the subsequent rematch, so Johnson knows to be wary of the wounded former champion.

"You look at Geje Eustaquio and Kairat Akhmetov. He's used to this. He's used to losing the belt and then getting the opportunity to get it back - and he usually gets it back," he said. "He's been here before, and that's the biggest thing that I see."

But "Mighty Mouse" has just about seen and done everything in MMA. With all that experience in tow, he plans to keep it simple when he takes on a fired-up "Mikinho" for the third time.

"Just go out there and fight. That's my game plan. Go out there and get on his ass like last time," Johnson said.

Source: Media Release