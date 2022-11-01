Demetrious Johnson speaks on Lineker-Andrade No Contest, potential clash with Bantamweight king

Singapore, November 1: ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on the ONE Bantamweight World Title fight between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker that ended in a no contest last month.

The fight served as the main event of ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on October 22 and ended in controversy for multiple reasons.

First, Lineker was stripped of the belt after missing weight, meaning that only Andrade was eligible to win the title. Then on fight night, just as Andrade appeared to be heading toward victory, an accidental low blow rendered Lineker unable to continue.

The fight was declared a no contest and the belt remains vacant. "Mighty Mouse," however, doesn't think that the weight miss was that big of a deal.

"I don't look at it as controversy. I mean, he weighed-in in the past at 125 and 135 [pounds], and now at 145. It's part of the sport. It's a tricky thing to happen, but hey, Fabricio made a little extra money," Johnson said.

Johnson has previously expressed his admiration for Andrade, and he thinks that "Wonder Boy" was the better man on the night against his fellow Brazilian in Lineker.

"The fight, obviously, it was striking back and forth, with Fabricio Andrade winning most of the exchanges and battering John Lineker," Johnson said.

"I think the biggest thing that Fabricio does so well is that he's longer than John, so he has the range advantage."

In the past, Johnson and Lineker found themselves in the same weight class in other organizations. However, they never faced each other.

Despite suggestions from Lineker that such a fight could be on the cards in future, the flyweight champion isn't fussed.

"I haven't heard it from the fans whatsoever that they want to see us fight. The biggest thing I think is that when he fought at [flyweight], he had a hard time making that weight class," Johnson said.

"I fight to make my living, so if it was to happen, it [will] happen. If it doesn't, I can go my whole entire career without fighting John Lineker, and I think I will be totally fine."

Source: Media Release