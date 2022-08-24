Diamond League Lausanne 2022: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

Indian golden boy and olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Diamond League 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Chopra, who had missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this month with injury, has confirmed his participation in the Diamond League after completing his recovery. This will be Chopra's second event this Diamond League season.

Chopra had skipped the CWG in Birmingham due to a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene last month, when he clinched silver medal.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will be looking to better his second place finish from Stockholm and ensure a place in the Diamond League final, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on September 7 and 8.

The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final. The 24-year-old currently sits in fourth position after his personal best throw of 89.94m helped him finish 2nd, earning himself 7 points in the process.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic leads the standings with 20 points, followed by Germany's Julian Weber (19 points) and world champion Anderson Peters (16 points) of Grenada.

Meanwhile, steeplechaser and CWG 2022 silver medallist Avinash Sable's name was among the entrants for the 3000m steeplechase event earlier, but the Indian athlete's name is no longer on the entry list.

Here we take a look at the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 event date, timing, fellow competitors with season best & personal best, standings, live streaming and telecast information:

