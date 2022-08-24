Diamond League Lausanne 2022: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action


Indian golden boy and olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Diamond League 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Chopra, who had missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this month with injury, has confirmed his participation in the Diamond League after completing his recovery. This will be Chopra's second event this Diamond League season.

Chopra had skipped the CWG in Birmingham due to a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene last month, when he clinched silver medal.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will be looking to better his second place finish from Stockholm and ensure a place in the Diamond League final, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on September 7 and 8.

The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final. The 24-year-old currently sits in fourth position after his personal best throw of 89.94m helped him finish 2nd, earning himself 7 points in the process.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic leads the standings with 20 points, followed by Germany's Julian Weber (19 points) and world champion Anderson Peters (16 points) of Grenada.

Meanwhile, steeplechaser and CWG 2022 silver medallist Avinash Sable's name was among the entrants for the 3000m steeplechase event earlier, but the Indian athlete's name is no longer on the entry list.

Here we take a look at the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 event date, timing, fellow competitors with season best & personal best, standings, live streaming and telecast information:

Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

When is Diamond League Lausanne 2022 taking place?

The Diamond League in Lausanne is scheduled for a two-day event on Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26).

What time is Diamond League Lausanne 2022 starting?

The two-day event is scheduled to start at 6 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST) on Thursday (August 25), when only pole vault event takes place.

The second day, which features the remaining 13 events will take place on Friday (August 26), starting at 6:10 PM Local Time (9:40 PM IST).

When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event take place?

The men's Javelin Throw will take place on Friday (August 26) at 7:30 PM Local Time (11 PM IST).

Where and how to watch the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 on TV and online in India?

Catch all the action of Diamond League Lausanne 2022 on Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26) LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 1 SD & HD, while one can also live stream the event via VOOTSelect (subscription required).

Men’s Javelin Throw entry list in Diamond League 2022 Lausanne
AthleteCountrySeason BestPersonal Best
Gatis CakksLatvia83.66m87.57m
Neeraj ChopraIndia89.94m89.94m
Lassi EteletaloFinland86.44m86.44m
Patrik GailumsLatvia83.65m83.65m
Toni KeranenFinland82.89m82.89m
Curtis ThompsonUSA87.70m87.70m
Jakub VadlejchCzech Republic90.88m90.88m
Keshorn WalcottTrinidad and Tobago89.07m90.16m
Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Standings
PositionAthleteCountryEventsPoints
1Jakub VadlejchCzech Republic320
2Julian WeberGermany319
3Anderson PetersGrenada216
4Neeraj ChopraIndia17
5Leandro RamosPortugal26
5Curtis ThompsonUSA16
7Andrian MardareMoldova25
7Vitezslav VeselyCzech Republic25
7Patriks GailumsLatvia15
10Oliver HelanderFinland14
10Kim AmbSweden24
10Gatis CakksLatvia14
13Manu QuijeraSpain13
14Marcin KrukowskiPoland12
14Thomas RohlerGermany12

Note: Athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively in every event.

Published On August 24, 2022

