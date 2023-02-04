Dipa Karmakar breaks silence after news of doping suspension breaks

Star Indian gymnastics finally broke her silence on a 21-month doping suspension handed to her by the International Testing Agency on behalf of the international gymnastics federation (FIG) for testing positive on a banned substance.

In a long post on her official Twitter handle, Karmakar admitted to inadvertently ingesting Higenamine (a banned substance as per World Anti-Doping Agency or WADA) and accepted a back-dated suspension of two years, which was reduced by three months, as per WADA rules.

The back-dated suspension, in effect since October 2021 in an out-of-competition sample collection done by FIG, will keep her out of the game until July 10, 2023.

"Today marks the end of one of the longest battles I have fought for myself and my career," said gymnast Dipa Karmakar in her social media statement.

"The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of it. It has been distressful to know how the substance entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned," said Deepa in her statement accepting the suspension.

"I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of swift resolution with the international federation."

29-year-old Karmakar, who starred in the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, further confirmed that she will return to action once her suspension period gets over next year.

"I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved. My suspension has been reduced by three months and backed dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport I love in July 2023. Cannot wait to get back to floor!"

Dipa Karmakar denies report of 2-year ban by WADA over whereabout failure

Back in December, it was reported that Dipa Karmakar has been serving two-year ban after failing to inform WADA of her location of training under whereabout rules. The report at that time mentioned that Karmakar has been under provisional suspension since mid-2021 as mandated by the anti-doping body.

However, the gymnast refuted such claims as false and inaccurate.

"Multiple media reports have speculated that I was under a 2-year suspension for failing to inform WADA of my whereabouts through the Anti-Doping Administration Management System," Karmakar wrote. "However, I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter."

Earlier back in March 2022, the news of Dipa Karmakar being placed under suspension was revealed by FIG, who put the star athlete under 'suspended' status.

While reports of a doping suspension at that time made rounds, neither FIG nor Indian gymnastics body (GFI) revealed the reason for her suspension ever since. Natioanl Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) remained tight-lipped on the matter too.