Dipa Karmakar serving 21-month doping suspension till July 2023

India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been handed a 21-month suspension, effective until 10 July, 2023 as the Rio Olympic star tested positive for a banned substance.

International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed the development on Friday as it mentioned on its official website that Dipa Karmakar tested positive for higenamine.

ITA further mentioned in its statement that Higenamine is a stimulant listed under Beta-2 Agonists of the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list.

Higenamine is a general stimulant that helps more oxygen intake and is banned both in and out competition. Karmakar is yet to comment on the matter.

ITA said they collected the positive sample "on behalf of the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 11 October 2021".

ITA further mentioned that Karmakar's case was resolved under case resolution of article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules (FIG ADR, and equivalent provision in the World Anti-Doping Code).

As per 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules suggest that Karmakar admitted to anti-doping rule violation after being confronted by FIG and agrees to the consequence at her sole discretion.

In such case, the athlete "may receive a reduction in the period of Ineligibility based on an assessment by FIG and WADA of the application of Articles 10.1 through 10.7 to the asserted anti-doping rule violation, the seriousness of the violation, the Athlete or other Person's degree of Fault and how promptly the Athlete or other Person admitted the violation; and (b) the period of Ineligibility may start as early as the date of Sample collection or the date on which another anti-doping rule violation last occurred."