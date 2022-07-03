I dont love it anymore – Cerrone retires from UFC with Hollywood aims

Las Vegas, July 3: Donald Cerrone confirmed his retirement from UFC on Saturday, after a loss to Jim Miller, with a Hollywood dream now set to be pursued.

Cerrone, nicknamed "Cowboy", lost via a second-round submission to 38-year-old Miller in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 2).

That took his career record to 36-17, and after the bout, the 39-year-old confirmed his career was over.

Having placed his famous cowboy hat and gloves down in the octagon, Cerrone told Joe Rogan: "I don't love it anymore.

"It's hard for me to get up – this is the longest camp I've had in a long time – I just don't love it anymore.

"It's time to bow out, I've got to know when.

"This is the perfect event, sold-out crowd, Las Vegas, got my boys, one hell of a career man – hopefully one day I'll be in the Hall of Fame."

As for his next move, Cerrone – who has acted before – said: "I'm going to be a movie star baby!"

Cerrone has made 48 appearances in the WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) and UFC, the most of all time.