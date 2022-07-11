ESports Premier League: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff extends association as Brand Ambassador for Season 2

New Delhi, July 11: ESports Premier League (ESPL) will continue its association with youth icon and renowned Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the face of India's first-ever franchise-based Esports league for the second consecutive year.

ESPL took the experience of competitive gaming to the next level with the inaugural edition. The league has, arguably, emerged as a household name not only in India but also in the South East Asia region within just one year of its existence.

"Tiger Shroff played a key role in making ESPL a household name in its first season. His popularity and fan following among the youth and millennial audiences helped us to engage and influence gamers across the country. His star power also helped push Esports to the mainstream. We are delighted to extend our fruitful association with Tiger in the second season. I'm confident that Tiger's strong connection with the audiences will help us greatly in achieving our aim of revolutionizing the Indian esports ecosystem," said ESPL Director Vishwalok Nath.

Bollywood heartthrob, Tiger's association with ESPL Season 2 is expected to further bolster the positioning of the league. In the last season, Tiger's video of cheering esports athletes garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

"I am glad to continue my partnership with India Today Gaming for ESPL Season 2. Esports has seen explosive growth across the country. ESPL is a great platform for esports athletes to showcase their talent on the national stage. I am happy to be part of this undertaking to grow the esports industry while encouraging the esports players and the gaming community," said Tiger Shroff.," said Tiger Shroff.

ESPL has already roped the Global smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile as Presenting Sponsor and India's leading streaming platform, LOCO as their exclusive digital broadcast partner for ESPL Season 2.

TECNO Mobile is promoting TECNO Pova 3 through this league. The newly launched smartphone will give a class-apart gaming experience to the users. It not only offers a super-fast processing speed but also comes with a massive battery. It is available exclusively on Amazon.

The second edition of ESPL kickstarted on June 15 as this year's league has been engaging gamers from across the country in high-voltage action of the most popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Source: Media Release