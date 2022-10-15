Ethiopias Muktar Edris eyes course record at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 15: Ethiopia's two-time 5000m world champion Muktar Edris is looking to bounce back after a summer derailed by an untimely calf injury and is aiming for not just a win but the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon course record on Sunday (October 16).

Edris, now 28, made an impressive half marathon debut in Delhi in 2020 and finished fourth on that occasion in 59:04. He improved his personal best in the Spanish city of Valencia 12 months ago to 58:40 to make him the fastest runner in the 17th edition of the World Athletics Elite Label Race, which is one of the world's most prestigious races over the distance.

"Sunday will be only my third half marathon but I will certainly try for the course record. I am now back in good shape," commented Edris. "I ran well [over 5000m on the track] at the Diamond League in Rome in the summer but had some calf problems after another race in Paris.

"When I went to Eugene [to defend his world title] I didn't get a good result but now everything is much better," he added at the pre-race press conference.

Just two weeks ago, Edris had his first race since the World Athletics Championships in July and got a morale-boosting win over 10km on the roads in Trento, Italy over a high-quality field.

Now his target is producing the fastest half marathon ever seen in India and beating the course record of 58:53 set by his compatriot Amedework Walelegn in 2020, which would earn him a US $12,000 bonus in addition to a US $27,000 first prize cheque.