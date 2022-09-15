Exclusive Interview: Keeping personal disappointments aside, para athlete Vinay Kumar eyes gold in Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 15: Indian para-athlete Vinay Kumar endured personal loss and hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic when he lost his father. With all the financial support dried up, the athlete from Chandigarh - who is a bronze medalist in the 400m race T-44 category at the 2018 Asian Para Games and 2019 World Para Athletics Championship - took up a job at a call centre to take care of himself and his younger brother.

Vinay - who has also won a gold medal in 400m at the 2017 Grand Prix in Beijing - has been running from pillar to post in Chandigarh with the hopes of getting included in the state's sports policy but to no avail. However, despite personal setbacks and zero support from the state administration, Vinay is determined to do well and win medals for the country in Asian Games and at the Paralympics.

Vinay - who has also won a bronze medal in the 100m race at the Para National Championship in Panchkula in 2016 - is also looking to improve his timing in the 100m category. Taking notice of his struggles and his willpower to not give up at any cost, Sony Sports Network showed his journey in one of its 10-episode shows, titled Mission Made Possible.

While interacting with MyKhel, Vinay - whose impairment is a result of the effects of polio - narrated his struggles and the targets he has set his sights to bring laurels to the country.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: What is your reaction to this show produced by Sony Sports Network on the lives of para-athletes?

Vinay Kumar: I am very excited and glad that Sony Sports Network has produced a show like this keeping the para-athletes in mind. It happened for the first time to me when I was featured in a documentary series. So, it's a unique feeling and I am thankful to Sony and Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation for their constant support and motivation.

MK: Who is your sporting idol?

VK: Milkha Singh is my sporting idol. Actually, I was inspired after watching his biopic and competed in the 400m category in my debut at an international event.

MK: You won a bronze medal in the 400m world para athletics championships in 2019 after a bronze in Asian Games. Did that bring any change in your career and life?

VK: The conditions have gone worse for me as of now because neither the state is offering me any support nor do I have any external support. Thanks to SSBF which is taking my care, else there is no support from the administration.

MK: Did you receive any financial support from the Chandigarh administration as they claimed to include you in their new sports policy?

VK: I have been listening to the false assurances since 2016 but not a single step has been taken in this direction. I had spoken to the Chandigarh Sports Secretary in 2020 but didn't receive any positive message from his side. He shifted the blame to the COVID-19 pandemic saying 'we are making the new Sports Policy.' It has been two years and things are still the same. I have also apprised the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) of my situation; they also assured me to speak with the state administration but nothing concrete has come up till now. Nor can I play from any other states because they've put restrictions.

MK: You missed the Tokyo qualification by a whisker. How are you going to prepare for the championships and Paralympics?

VK: I am currently ranked fourth in the world in my category and my preparations are also going well. So I am pretty confident of securing the Paralympic quota and will be able to represent in Paris 2024. I am confident of winning a Gold in Asian Games which has been postponed to next year and then finishing podium in Paris.

MK: Any targets you have set for yourself to achieve? Any plans to better your personal best?

VK: I am focussing on improving my timing and also working hard to increase my strength and stamina. My performance has gone a notch up from last year and I am hopeful of taking this momentum forward. Currently, my timing is 12.18 seconds but I am targetting to achieve the timing of 11.70 secs in the 100m sprint. I will be travelling to Morocco for my next international event and will be aiming to achieve it there.

MK: You had to work at a call centre in Mohali to support yourself and your brother. are you still working there?

VK: I had to work because my financial condition was bad after my father's demise. I had to take care of my younger brother and myself. But now, I am not working at the call centre anymore, thanks to the Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation. It is because of SSBF that I could quit that job and focus on my game.